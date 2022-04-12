The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation invites the community to join in celebrating four local athletes now back from Beijing and their spring racing seasons. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 at the base of Warm Springs at Bald Mountain. Jake Adicoff and Sam Wood, Chase Josey and Jesse Keefe will be joined by their coaches as the community welcomes them home and celebrates their accomplishments at the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Unable to attend is Kevin Bolger, member of the SVSEF Cross Country Gold Team who competed in Beijing as a member of the USA Men’s Cross-Country team.

