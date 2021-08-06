With the Tuesday’s title game tied at 7-7 in the first extra inning, Andrew Nelson decided to end it with one swing of the bat, sending Bellevue’s O’Donnell Park rocking.
As Clearwater Landscape’s Luci Cuellar began the eighth on second base, the lefty leadoff hitter drove the first pitch he saw to deep right-center field for the walk-off RBI double, giving Nelson hero status for the evening and Clearwater Landscape the victory and the championship, 8-7.
The defense didn’t have a chance at Nelson’s line drive scorcher as it one-hopped to the fence. By the time 7 Fuego’s Thomas Black got to the ball, Cuellar was already rounding third base—with her hat blown off from the wind—to score the winning run.
As Cuellar reached home, she stomped her feet on home plate as an exclamation point on Clearwater’s championship run in the Miley Roofing Bellevue Coed Softball League.
The youngest team in the league went 12-1 on the season and totaled a league-best run differential, outscoring opponents 234 to 92.
The championship game was as good as it could’ve gotten for a city coed championship game. Down 6-1 in the fourth inning, 7 Fuego (9-7) battled back to take a 7-6 lead going into the seventh and final inning.
7 Fuego’s Jamie Stone (3-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI) and Brandon Beall (2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI) scored in the top of the seventh inning to momentarily take the lead.
However, Clearwater’s Lacey Ellsworth scored on a sacrifice fly from Bella Roberts in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game 7-7 and send the game into extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, Clearwater got a 1-2-3 inning from pitcher Nic Tidwell with three pop ups to end 7 Fuego’s momentum, giving way for Nelson’s dramatics.
Tournament MVP honors went to Ellsworth (3-for-3, 3 runs) and 7 Fuego’s Levi Perryman (2-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs).
Nelson (1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI) began the game by reaching on an error, which he eventually scored from Tidwell’s single to make it 1-0. Tidwell pitched the whole game and went 2-for-3 at the plate.
However, it was Clearwater’s big second inning that propelled the team. Clearwater scored four straight runs at the bottom of the lineup with Cicely Peavey, Andy Ruiz, Ellsworth and Jared Riemenschneider all touching home plate consecutively.
Meanwhile, 7 Fuego chipped away at Clearwater’s lead by having a big fifth inning where they scored three crucial runs from Black (2-for-3, 1 run), Pam Chaney (1 run) and Sean Guisasola (2-for-3, 1 run).
Clearwater won all its games in the double-elimination tournament by outscoring opponents, 41-36.
Overall, this summer’s version of the Bellevue Softball League went off without a hitch, unlike last year’s pandemic-ridden attempt. The league still had to extend the league’s season with stacking games three days a week due to Bellevue’s Park ordinance limiting the number of people at O’Donnell Park.
However, league organizer Jamie Ulrich said it was still a success.
“It was a good year, although we had to do doubleheaders like we did last year to keep less people at the field,” Ulrich said. “I feel like this year was the most competitive league we’ve had. There are always at least two top teams, but this year there were four teams that really competed.”
There were six teams in the 2021 summer league with three teams (Clearwater Landscape, 5B/Overhead, 7 Fuego) finishing with winning records. Sun Valley Insurance was also in the mix.
Ulrich’s team—5B/Overhead Door—officially ended the year in third place despite going 9-4 overall. They lost to 7 Fuego, 10-8, in eight innings in the semifinal game, which was held prior to the final.
In that game, 7 Fuego had big bats from Beall (3-for-4, 3 runs, 1 RBI), Guisasola (3-for-3, 2 runs) and Sarah Soulis (2-for-3, 1 RBI) to outlast 5B/Overhead.
5B had big bats from George Hulbert (3-for-3, 1 run), Brett Blackwell (1-for-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs) and Mike Adamson (1-for-3) who provided the crowd with some entertainment. In the first inning, Adamson hit a rocket and rounded all three bases in what looked to be an inside-the-park home run. As Adamson ran home to beat the tag, he tripped and got a face full of dirt. Adamson did touch home plate, but also sent the crowd into a frenzy of laughs.
This concludes the 2021 Miley Roofing Bellevue Coed Softball League.
