Presented by The Chuck Gates Youth Endowment, the 18th annual Chuck Gates junior golf tournament for ages 7-18 is planned for Friday, July 21 at Bigwood Golf Course north of Ketchum.
There will be 3-, 6- and 9-hole flights, with the $15 entry. Pre-registration required.
To sign up, contact John Kearney by Wednesday, July 19, at 208-720-7820 or jkearney@ketchumidaho.org. The city of Ketchum is a co-sponsor.
