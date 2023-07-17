chuck gates golf

Presented by The Chuck Gates Youth Endowment, the 18th annual Chuck Gates junior golf tournament for ages 7-18 is planned for Friday, July 21 at Bigwood Golf Course north of Ketchum.

There will be 3-, 6- and 9-hole flights, with the $15 entry. Pre-registration required.

To sign up, contact John Kearney by Wednesday, July 19, at 208-720-7820 or jkearney@ketchumidaho.org. The city of Ketchum is a co-sponsor.

