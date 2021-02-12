Chicks on Sticks raced to the early lead Wednesday, Feb. 10, as the Sun Valley Budweiser Town Series of weekly dual modified giant slalom races staged a double day of racing on Baldy’s NASTAR hill.
The Chicks—with Charlotte Gourlay, Alex Jackson, Kristen Derrig and Claire Mawby—tallied up a pair of ideal 0.00 scores in the field of 16 teams. There were 59 racers in the first event and 55 in the second. Format was best of two runs.
In second place with a 0.08 afternoon for two races was Random Nonsense with Andrew Sandquist, Rod Jones, Maria Carilao and Patrick Riggins. In third place was the Just Flowers Dirty Hoes squad, at 0.20.
Wednesday was a beautiful day on Baldy. The 30th annual Sun Valley Town Series of Wednesday races continues through March.
Midway rabbits were Pete Stevenson of Scorpion Nationalists (30th, 18.89 seconds) in the first race, and Laura Stevenson of Just Flowers (28th, 19.10) in the second.
Top 15 racers Wednesday were:
Week 2 top results
1—Tag Spenst (The Cold Golds) 14.85 seconds. 2—Nick Stenicka (The Cold Golds) 15.00. 3—Austin Savaria (Prestige World Wide Ski Team) 15.12. 4—Carl Rixon (The Scorpion Nationalists) 15.14. 5—John Campbell (Wicked Slappers) 15.68. 6—James Tautkus (The Cold Golds) 15.78.
7—Charlotte Gourlay (Chicks on Sticks) 15.91. 8—Megan Luck (Wicked Slappers) 16.31. 9—David Reid (My Husband’s Nuts) 16.81. 10—Alex Hegewald (The Scorpion Nationalists) 16.95. 11—Jasmine Campbell (Wicked Slappers) 17.06.
12—Sean Murphy (Downhill from Here) 17.07. 13--John Summers (Let the Good Times Roll) 17.08. 14—Jack Harbottle (Downhill from Here) 17.25. 15—Tyler Hanson (LOFT) 17.31.
Week 3 top results
1—Tag Spenst (The Cold Golds) 14.98 seconds. 2—Austin Savaria (Prestige World Wide Ski Team) 15.15. 3—Carl Rixon (The Scorpion Nationalists) 15.34. 4—James Tautkus (The Cold Golds) 15.69. 5—John Campbell (Wicked Slappers) 15.78.
6—Charlotte Gourlay (Chicks on Sticks) 15.87. 7—Megan Luck (Wicked Slappers) 16.29. 8--John Summers (Let the Good Times Roll) 16.69. 9—Alex Hegewald (The Scorpion Nationalists) 16.88. 10—David Reid (My Husband’s Nuts) 16.92.
11—Sean Murphy (Downhill from Here) 17.03. 12—Buffalo Lamb (Let the Good Times Roll) 17.19. 13—Jack Harbottle (Downhill from Here) 17.31. 14—Tyler Hanson (LOFT) 17.48. 15—Taylor Rothgeb (Just Flowers Dirty Hoes) 17.51.
