Olympic medalists, national champions and world champions are due to perform during the much-anticipated 2021 Sun Valley on Ice performances this year.
With routines beginning on July 3, there will be seven shows in all. Headlining the July 3 holiday show, 22-year-old Nathan Chen blasts the show off with fireworks to follow. This will be Chen’s 10th year performing for Sun Valley on Ice. During that time span, Chen has become one of the most popular figure skaters in the world.
The following performance won’t be until July 17 when Alysa Liu headlines. Liu made her debut during the 2019 Sun Valley on Ice show when she was only 13-years old. Now, at 15, Liu is one of the marquee skaters out there.
The Sun Valley on Ice show will run through the Labor Day—Sept. 4. There is a break in shows Aug. 14, and the Aug. 28 show’s headliner is still to be determined.
Here are the rest of the summer headliners:
Nathan Chen
Saturday, July 3
Hailing from Salt Lake City, Utah, Chen is a three-time World champion, a 2018 Olympic bronze medalist in the team event, the 2017 Four Continents champion, a three-time Grand Prix Final champion and a five-time U.S. national champion.
“It’s a great way to start the season with fireworks,” Sun Valley on Ice producer Scott Irvine said.
Chen, 22, became the first American to win consecutive world titles since Scott Hamilton won four straight starting back in 1981.
He also captured his first U.S. men’s national title at Kansas City in Jan. 2017 by landing five quadruple jumps in a single free-skate program.
Alysa Liu
Saturday, July 17
Liu, of Clovis, Calif., became the youngest ever U.S. national ladies singles champion at the GEICO U.S. Nationals at Detroit, Mich. in January 2019.
Still only 15, she rose quickly in the ranks and won the 2016 U.S. Intermediate women’s title and became the 2018 Junior National women’s champion.
“She is close in age to some of the kids in the summer skating camp, so they can look at her as attainable success,” Irvine said.
Mariah Bell
Saturday, July 24
Bell, 25, is a former headliner who hasn’t been back for a while, so Irvine and Co. are excited to see her return.
“She’s very inspirational,” Irvine said.
Bell is the 2020 U.S. national silver medalist and two-time U.S. national bronze medalist (2017 and 2019). She is also the 2020 Skate America gold medalist, 2016 Skate America silver medalist, the 2019 Internationaux de France bronze medalist, the 2019 Rostelecom Cup bronze medalist, the 2019 CS Nebelhorn Trophy champion and the 2016 CS U.S. International Classic silver medalist.
She is currently the 17th highest ranked ladies singles skater in the world by the International Skating Union.
Ryan Bradley
Saturday, Aug. 7
A longtime cast member, Bradley makes his return to the Sun Valley on Ice show on Aug. 7.
Bradley, 37, from Missouri, known for his backflips, was the 2011 U.S. men’s national champion and three-time U.S. collegiate king from University of Colorado.
“I’ve always loved it when he headlines because he’s so talented,” Irvine said.
Madison Chock and Evan Bates
Saturday, Aug. 21
Ice Dancers Chock and Bates have been paired since 2011.
Chock is an established figure skater. She is a 2015 World silver medalist and 2016 bronze medalist, a three-time Grand Prix Final silver medalist (2014-16) and two-time Four Continents champion (2019 and 2020).
Chock is also a two-time U.S. national champion (2015 and 2020).
Bates is a 2015 World silver medalist and 2016 bronze medalist, a three-time Grand Prix Final silver medalist (2014–15, 2015–16, 2019–20), a two-time Four Continents champion (2019 and 2020) and a two-time U.S. national champion (2015 and 2020).
The two represented the United States at the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics.
“They are a very dynamic dance team,” Irvine said. “They’ve been Sun Valley favorites for some time now.”
Jason Brown
Saturday, Sept. 4
Jason Brown caps off the season.
“It’s a great way to end the season,” Irvine said. “Jason is one of the performers that is full of life. He always has the crowd going, and I’m excited to have him to end the season.”
Brown, 26, earned the U.S. men’s national championship in 2015 and added U.S. national bronze medals in 2017 and 2019. At the 2019 world championships, he set a new personal record of 96.81 points in the short program—good for second in that segment, setting up a ninth-place finish.
