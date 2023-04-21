Join Sun Valley Youth Hockey in celebrating the national champion 18U Suns in Hailey on Monday, April 24.
The 2022-23 boys squad is the first Sun Valley Youth Hockey team to win a title. The team earned the Tier II-18U crown in Maple Grove, Minnesota, earlier this month.
Organizers are asking fans to line Main Street in Hailey between Cedar Street and Airport Way—around the Hailey Post Office and skatepark—for the procession. The players are expected to arrive on a police-escorted float shortly after 5:30 p.m. The party will continue in the Hailey Ice parking lot from 5:30-7 p.m., with music, street hockey, food and a slideshow to commemorate the historic season.
