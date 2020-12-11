The Sun Valley Youth Hockey Club took to the ice over Thanksgiving break for a chance to get some playing time for a Thanksgiving U-14/Peewee Tournament.
There were four teams in the co-ed tournament comprised of U-14 girls, U-12 girls and Peewee boys with each team representing each mountain range around the Wood River Valley.
The Boulders took the weekend with a 4-0 overall record that included the “playoffs.”
The Boulders defeated the White Clouds 4-3 in the title game to sweep the mini-tournament, hosted at Campion Ice House in Hailey.
In the final game, Jack McKenna scored twice. Mattie Embree and Caleb Kurtz also scored to secure the win.
Huxley Flood, Will Lamoureaux and Mattie Jesson had goals for the White Clouds, which went 2-2 over the entire event.
In the consolation game, the Pioneers beat the Sawtooths, 3-2.
The Pioneers got goals from Charlie Reid—who had two goals—and Lucy Lamoureux to take third place.
The Sawtooths had goals from Leigh Harned and Sutter Ellision.
The Pioneers went 2-2 for the weekend and the Sawtooths went 0-4.
Co-Ed Tournament Results
Game 1—Boulders 7, Pioneers 3. Game 2—Boulders 5, White Clouds 2. Game 3—Pioneers 3, Sawtooths 2. Game 4—White Clouds 7, Sawtooths 6. Game 5—Boulders 5, Sawtooths 4. Game 6—White Clouds 7, Pioneers 1. Game 7 (consolation round)—Pioneers 3, Sawtooths 2. Game 8 (championship game)—Boulders 4, White Clouds 3.
