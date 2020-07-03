Registration for the 2021 Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Ski Tour opened Wednesday, July 1. The popular cross-country ski race is set for its 48th edition on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 north of Ketchum.
Formed in 1973, the Boulder Mountain Tour celebrates cross country skiing in the Wood River Valley. It starts at Galena Lodge 23 miles north of Ketchum and follows the Harriman Trail to near the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) headquarters.
The course distances are 34 kilometers and 15 kilometers.
In announcing the start of registration, BMT race director Jody Zarkos said Tuesday, “Year in and year out, the safety of our racers, spectators and volunteers is priority No. 1. With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, safeguarding the health and welfare of all involved with the event is even more crucial.
“In light of present circumstances, we have made changes to our pricing structure for the benefit of our racers and respect for their decision-making process. Rather than tiered pricing, race fees will remain the same throughout the registration process.”
Here are the race fees:
Full BMT: Adult $95, Junior (17-and-under) $50.
Half BMT: Adult $80, Junior (17-and-under) $45.
Half BMT Adult and Child-Under-10 Combo $95.
Swix BMT Hat Only (U.S. shipping included) $40.
Zarkos added, “It is possible that changes to the race format will occur to provide a greater level of physical distancing.
“To date, no decision has been made to limit the size of the race field, although it is a likely consideration.
“If it’s determined that capping the size of the field will provide additional safety or compliance with any state or local mandate, it will be announced simultaneously via email to our mailing list.
“We are enthusiastically and methodically envisioning a memorable 2021 event.”
To register, visit www.skireg.com.
For questions or concerns, contact Zarkos at bouldermountaintour@gmail.com or 208-720-1810.
