Adapting to the world of COVID-19, the 48th annual Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Tour is set to take place this year—albeit with some changes.
Rather than taking place in a single-day event, the BMT will instead span across an entire week from Monday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 7. Participants can ski any day and in any style across those dates. Racers are also encouraged to come up with creative ways to complete the self-supported 15- or 30-kilometer races.
Previously, the BMT was showcased on a 34-kilometer (21.1-mile) course stretching from Senate Creek near Galena Lodge Touring Center—23 miles north of Ketchum—and ending at the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters.
Because of the new changes, many ski areas and organizations throughout the United States have created courses. New locations include Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Utah; Tahoe XC in Calif.; Mount Bachelor, Ore.; Meissner Nordic Community in Bend, Ore.; Craftsbury Outdoor Center, Vt.; Washburn Ski Trails, Rhinelander, Wis.; Rendezvous Ski Trails, West Yellowstone, Mont.; Sun Valley Nordic Center and the Blaine County Recreation District.
“We appreciate everyone rallying to make the Boulder happen,” BMT Executive Director Jody Zarkos said. “The response has been amazing. We want to emphasize you can ski anywhere. It doesn’t have to be an official course. It is whatever, and wherever makes you happy. Our mantra this year is ‘whatever is easy.’”
Unfortunately, there won’t be the dramatic finishes like last year when there were multiple close races for both the men and women.
Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Johnny Hagenbuch won the entire event over the University of Utah’s Ola Jordheim and Maximilian Bie, both of Salt Lake City.
Hagenbuch’s time of 1 hour, 17 minutes, 7.2 seconds narrowly defeated Jordheim (1:17:08) and Bie (1:17:08.1) to top the podium.
On the women’s side, Salt Lake City’s Guro Jordheim (25th overall) won in a photo-finish with a time of 1:25:50.3, edging SVSEF’s Katie Feldman (26th), who finished with 1:25:50.5. Erika Flowers (27th) of Bozeman, Mont., was right behind Feldman with 1:25:50.9.
This year’s registration runs through Jan. 31 on SkiReg.com. The cost to “Rock the Boulder” is $39 for adults, $25 for 18-under and $125 for teams of four. The entry fee includes an official 2021 BMT race hat by SWIX, raffle entry, sponsored items, BMT collateral and a general training plan geared to novice, intermediate and advanced skiers.
The BMT has considerable support from the Challenged Athletes Foundation, Sue Engelmann of Berkshire Hathaway, Sentinel Security and Blaine County Title.
This year, the BMT will also donate $5,000 to nonprofits throughout the United States. Registrants vote on the charity of their choice and organizations receiving the most votes will receive donations at the BMT’s culmination.
Prizes will be awarded via raffle on an almost daily basis throughout the week via livestream at vimeo.com/2021BMT.
Prize categories are Oldest/Youngest Racers, Best Costume, Team Spirit and Pacesetters. Some of the great prizes up for grabs include skis from Salomon and Madshus, a pour-over coffee bar from Lizzy’s Fresh Coffee, boots and outstanding cross-country gear from industry standouts.
For more details, please contact race director Jody Zarkos at bouldermountaintour@gmail.com or visit the BMT website at www.bouldermountaintour.com.
