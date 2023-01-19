Rhode Island’s Bobby Farrelly was 36 years old, still a good age for a goaltender, when he and his brother Peter Farrelly released the first of their 11 directing and writing movie collaborations, the buddy comedy “Dumb and Dumber,” in 1994.
The hilarious story of two men on a cross-country adventure from Providence, Rhode Island, to Aspen, Colorado, eventually resembled Bobby Farrelly’s own journey from his 1977-79 hockey goaltending days at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in New York to putting down second-home roots in the Wood River Valley.
And there were all the Farrelly brothers’ movie smash hits, including “There’s Something About Mary,” which was their biggest success in 1998, and “Fever Pitch,” which followed the rags-to-riches story of the first Boston Red Sox World Series baseball championship in 86 years.
On March 24, Bobby will debut his first solo directorial effort, the Focus Features film “Champions.” It reunites Bobby with “Kingpin” star Woody Harrelson. The film is labeled in previews as a heartwarming comedy following down-on-his-luck basketball coach Harrelson as he regains his mojo guiding a team with players having intellectual disabilities.
Farrelly has experienced his share of smash hits on the silver screen. None has been more personally satisfying and good for his funny bone than bringing a team of hockey players to Sun Valley each year since 2006 to play the Sun Valley Suns seniors in a two-game hockey series.
His teams, heavily New England-ish, have been called Boston ReMax Rangers, the Boston Bulldogs, the Northeast Moose Knuckles, and most often, the East Coast Gutter Snipes. The traveling entourage includes a hydration specialist and an off-ice captain, the personable Jack Smith.
It’s become a reunion celebration on skates and in the hockey “room.”
This weekend, the East Coast Gutter Snipes players and their crew compromising up to 40 people will invade Campion Ice House in Hailey to revive a series that has become one of the most popular and competitive of all Suns home events.
Farrelly, now 64, is the head coach and stands behind the East Coast bench. He used to tend the Snipes net.
Game times are 7:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21. Sellouts are expected. Hailey Ice is the benefit.
Expected to face off against the undefeated Suns are 17 Gutter Snipes players ages 26-58 (average age 38). Between them, they have piled up 1,977 games at the pro hockey level.
Team captain Scott Shaunessy, 57, the former Boston University defenseman, said, “As always, we have a bunch of guys coming back for the first, second, third, fourth or 17th time, which is me. We have 17 players and 17 ‘legends,’ that is, former hockey players that just come for the skiing and camaraderie.”
The Snipes are returning both goalies from last year, when Farrelly’s squad dominated the Suns 7-2 and 8-6. Eleven East Coast players scored goals and the Snipes outpointed the Suns 39-15 on the scoresheet.
Goalies are Chris Johnson, 27, who played 66 games for Vermont’s St. Michael’s College from 2015-19, and Mike Clemente, 32, 107 games for Brown University from 2008-12 before minding the net for 185 professional contests. Johnson made 32 saves in last year’s 8-6 win, and Clemente 24 saves in the first game.
Returning forwards from the Midwest who did plenty of damage with five points apiece in last year’s sweep are Corey Elkins and John Dingle. Both are Ohio State University hockey alums—Dingle, 38, with 19 goals in 136 games from 2004-08, and Elkins, 37, with 60 points in 102 games from 2005-09 plus a season with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings.
Newcomers include:
Colton Kerfoot, 26, from West Vancouver, British Columbia, who played 82 games for Harvard University from 2016-20; Des Bergin, 29, who played 117 games for Harvard from 2012-16 and skated for six teams in the ECHL and AHL minor leagues;
Also, Collin Elkins, 32, a winger who scored 75 goals and 150 points in 112 Oakland University games from 2010-14; and two 40-year-old veterans, 6-4 wing Tim Morrison out of Quinnipiac University, and Denis Kirstein, a Mercyhurst College defenseman from 2003-07.
Last year, the Snipes improved their edge to 19-13-0 in the 16-season, 32-game rivalry dating back to 2006. The Snipes have a 193-175 scoring edge and have now won three straight games. The Suns last prevailed 5-4 back in 2020, when the home team also brought a 10-0 season-opening log into the big series.
