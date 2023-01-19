Bobby Farrelly

East Coast Gutter Snipes head coach Bobby Farrelly looks on with approval during the 2022 series.

 Express photos by Roland Lane

Rhode Island’s Bobby Farrelly was 36 years old, still a good age for a goaltender, when he and his brother Peter Farrelly released the first of their 11 directing and writing movie collaborations, the buddy comedy “Dumb and Dumber,” in 1994.

The hilarious story of two men on a cross-country adventure from Providence, Rhode Island, to Aspen, Colorado, eventually resembled Bobby Farrelly’s own journey from his 1977-79 hockey goaltending days at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in New York to putting down second-home roots in the Wood River Valley.

And there were all the Farrelly brothers’ movie smash hits, including “There’s Something About Mary,” which was their biggest success in 1998, and “Fever Pitch,” which followed the rags-to-riches story of the first Boston Red Sox World Series baseball championship in 86 years.

