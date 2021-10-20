Silver Creek Outfitters fly guide Bret Bishop led the Americans to a fourth-place finish in the sixth FIPS-Mouche Masters World Fly Fishing Championships in the North Moravia Region of the Czech Republic.
Bishop—who is an Idaho Mountain Express contributing writer to the weekly fish reports—took third overall with 13 placings and 62,820 points. Karl Sklenar of the Czech Republic took first with eight placings and 59,740 points. Juan Bautista of Span took third.
The event, which took place from Oct. 2-10, had four venues for competitors: Hanušovice, Bohdíkov, Postřelmov and Lake Jezero Nová Ves. The Masters World Fly Fishing is for anglers 50 and older.
Team USA placed fourth with 83 placings and 176,200 points with the longest fish at 42.3 centimeters (16.65 inches), which Bishop brought in.
“It is an honor to represent the USA and the Valley,” Bishop said. “Our waters are so diverse that they prepared me well to face the challenges of fishing in the Czech Republic.”
Winning the overall team competition was the Czech Republic team, then followed by Italy in second and Spain in third.
Along with Bishop was Team USA Fly Fishing manager and sponsor Jerry Arnold, Boise’s Pete Erickson, Mike Sexton and Jeff Currier. Currier blogged about his team’s success at www.jeffcurrier.com.
Erickson took 21st, Sexton took 22nd and Currier took 30th.
There were 48 competitors from 11 different countries. Team USA was the only non-European country that competed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In