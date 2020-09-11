Glenna Ottley of Hailey is the new Bigwood Ladies League golf club champion.
On a 90-degree day Aug. 18, Ottley captured first place with an 18-hole net score of 77. The tourney was staged on the front nine and back nine of Ketchum’s Bigwood Golf Course.
Taking second place in a close back-nine competition with Ottley was Hailey’s Celia Streit with 78 net. In third place was Linda Swisher of San Francisco, Ca. with an 80 net.
Last year’s champion was Julia Webb of Ketchum, who is president of Bigwood Ladies League Golf this year.
