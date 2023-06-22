The John McClatchy “Big Fish” Memorial Fishing Derby, held at Magic Reservoir, will return this Saturday, with anglers hoping to reel in a prize winning catch and raise money for charity.
The contest is in its 12th year—first held in 2012—and memorializes John McClatchy, who loved fishing and died of brain cancer in 2010. The event rewards the angler that catches the heaviest rainbow trout, German brown trout or smallmouth bass.
Interested fishermen can meet at the reservoir’s west side clubhouse to register.
Last year, the winning fish was a 3.8 pound rainbow trout caught by Chris and Johnny Roberts, who earned $1,000 with the catch. Jesse Vercelli took second with a 3.66 pound trout, Liz Compton finished third with a 3.53 pound trout and Express photographer Willy Cook, a co-organizer of the tournament, landed in fourth place with a 3.19 pound trout.
Other prizes include fishing rods; tools; a trolling motor; gift certificates to Lefty’s, Davinci’s, and Wood River Inn; and a round of golf at the Sun Valley Trail Creek course.
“The derby is held in memory of my younger brother, John,” said Jim McClatchy last year. “He was a true sportsman. He was a hunting guide and fisherman, and it is appropriate that the derby is held at Magic, as it was one of John’s favorite fishing spots.”
Since the tournament began in 2012, the event has raised $55,000 for Camp Rainbow Gold, an organization in Fairfield that provides camping retreats for children diagnosed with cancer. Last year, the derby raised $5,000 for the cause. ￼
