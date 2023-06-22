22-06-29-maclatchy-fishing-tournament-1-roland.jpg (copy)

Ketchum resident Mark Renfro holds up his 2.53-pound rainbow trout at the 2022 John McClatchy “Big Fish” Memorial Fishing Derby.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The John McClatchy “Big Fish” Memorial Fishing Derby, held at Magic Reservoir, will return this Saturday, with anglers hoping to reel in a prize winning catch and raise money for charity.

The contest is in its 12th year—first held in 2012—and memorializes John McClatchy, who loved fishing and died of brain cancer in 2010. The event rewards the angler that catches the heaviest rainbow trout, German brown trout or smallmouth bass.

Interested fishermen can meet at the reservoir’s west side clubhouse to register.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

