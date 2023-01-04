Big crowd watches Suns rally past McCall 2-1

Jack Stevens, center left, celebrates a goal after deflecting a shot from Dr. Sean O’Grady, center right, into the back of the net on Friday, Dec. 31.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

On a cold and snowy night, a sold-out crowd of nearly 1,000 spectators enjoyed a crackling-hot hockey game that the Sun Valley Suns and McCall Mountaineers took down to the wire before the Suns pulled out a thrilling 2-1 win Friday at Campion Ice House in Hailey.

New Year’s Eve was also successful for the Suns Saturday. D.J. Robinson and Kyle Mitsunaga each scored twice, and the undefeated Suns (8-0) parlayed a five-goal second period into a 7-2 win before 512 fans. The weekend count was 1,500.

Friday, the Suns rallied from a 1-0 deficit with two goals in the third period. The first was a Sean O’Grady blast from the point that rookie forward Jack Stevens deflected home. The game winner came from leading scorer Nick Curry with a howitzer of a one-time shot on a beautiful cross-ice feed by Niels McMahon.

