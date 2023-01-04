Big crowd watches Suns rally past McCall 2-1

On a cold and snowy night, a sold-out crowd of nearly 1,000 spectators enjoyed a crackling-hot hockey game that the Sun Valley Suns and McCall Mountaineers took down to the wire before the Suns pulled out a thrilling 2-1 win Friday at Campion Ice House in Hailey.
New Year’s Eve was also successful for the Suns Saturday. D.J. Robinson and Kyle Mitsunaga each scored twice, and the undefeated Suns (8-0) parlayed a five-goal second period into a 7-2 win before 512 fans. The weekend count was 1,500.
Friday, the Suns rallied from a 1-0 deficit with two goals in the third period. The first was a Sean O’Grady blast from the point that rookie forward Jack Stevens deflected home. The game winner came from leading scorer Nick Curry with a howitzer of a one-time shot on a beautiful cross-ice feed by Niels McMahon.
A strong team fore-checking effort led by Robinson and Dylan Shamburger helped turn the tables on McCall’s early 16-11 shooting advantage. The Suns stepped it up and out-shot the hard-skating Mountaineers 32-15 for the rest of the game.
“Our best game of the year, high energy and super fun,” said Suns head coach Ryan Enrico. “We played our style, and it was just a really good hockey game. Jack Stevens got us going with a big goal, and Niels had a great pass that Nick finished with a heckuva shot. (Goalie) Matt Cooper kept us in the game, like he does.”
McMahon earned the weekend “George Jacket” for his stellar play, and Stevens ended up as the leading weekend scorer with two goals and two assists. The Suns, outscoring opponents 50-19 this season, continued their balanced scoring attack with nine players having scored seven or more points to date.
Seventh-year Suns goalie Cooper, 31, from Duluth (Minnesota) East High and Iowa State University, has stopped 267 of 284 shots this season. He boasts an 8-0 record along with an impressive 2.13 per-game goals-against average. His record between the pipes over two seasons is 15-1.
The Suns are due to resume action Jan. 13-14 with home games against the Wilmington (Delaware) Wheels. Last January, Wilmington swept the Suns 4-3 and 5-3 on Campion ice, and the East Coast Gutter Snipes swept the Suns 7-2 and 8-6 the following weekend. Since, the Suns have won 15 of their last 16 hockey games. ￼￼
