REGISTRATION OPENS MARCH 13: Youth spring ball and youth track and field will begin registration at 5:30 p.m. online on March 13. The two programs will emphasize skill development, sportsmanship, teamwork and fun in a friendly and encouraging environment. Scholarships are available. The leagues will begin the week of April 17. For full program and coaching information, visit bcrd.org or call (208) 578-2273. Also, the final ski free day will take place on March 22 on all BCRD winter trails.
