REGISTRATION OPENS MARCH 13: Youth spring ball and youth track and field will begin registration at 5:30 p.m. online on March 13. The two programs will emphasize skill development, sportsmanship, teamwork and fun in a friendly and encouraging environment. Scholarships are available. The leagues will begin the week of April 17. Also, the final ski free day will take place on March 22 on all BCRD winter trails.

