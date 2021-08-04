The inaugural Blaine County Recreation District Pump Track Challenge at the newly minted Quigley Trail System took place on Thursday, July 29, with elementary-school-aged kids all the way through eighth graders from Wood River Middle School competing.
There were approximately 70 kids total who participated at the pump track, which is a continuous circuit of dirt rollers, berms and jumps that loop back on themselves. The goal is to allow riders to ride continuously while making loops on the track using features to gain speed without pedaling.
First through fourth graders were allowed to pedal the course. Grades fifth through eighth were allowed to pedal to a cutoff point then were required to pump the rest of the track.
Results were based on finishing times. Award ceremonies followed the completion of each age group.
The $12 registration fee included entrance in the competition, an award and a taco from KB’s food truck.
Here are the results for the top-3 finishers in each category.
Results
1st & 2nd Grade (Coed)
1—Patrick Montgomery, 17.00 seconds. 2—Gus Cook, 18.25 seconds. 3—Molly Jacoby, 18.79 seconds.
3rd & 4th Grade (Coed)
1—Corbin Flood, 27.28 seconds. 2—Banyan Dix, 30.03 seconds. 3—Wyatt Stone, 31.94 seconds.
5th & 6th Grade (Girls)
1—Rowdy Woods, 36.28 seconds. 2—Tess Emery, 36.63 seconds. 3—Hailey Leeper, 40.00 seconds.
5th & 6th Grade (Boys)
1—Kobi Bilbro, 33.88 seconds. 2—Jett Van Bueren, 35.22 seconds. 3—Townes Van Der Meulen, 35.75 seconds.
7th & 8th Grade (Girls)
1—Claire Buchwalter, 57.63 seconds. 2—Sierra Leeper, 59.68 seconds. 3—Lucy Jacoby, 121.97 seconds.
7th & 8th Grade (Boys)
1—Garrett Larsen, 42.63 seconds. 2—Preston Kessler, 44.69 seconds. 3—Huxley Flood, 48.34 seconds.
