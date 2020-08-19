Registration for Blaine County Recreation District’s youth soccer program has opened and will continue through Monday, Sept. 7.
Health and safety protocols will be enforced because of the global pandemic. BCRD officials are encouraged about the long-running program because all games are played locally.
BCRD Director of Recreation Jenny Vagias said, “We have altered our youth soccer season to accommodate the changes that come with safely operating programs in a COVID-19 world.”
She added, “BCRD Youth Soccer provides our kids the opportunity to get outside and exercise in the midst of this pandemic, while minimizing travel to other counties by playing local.”
The popular program emphasizes skill development, sportsmanship and fun and is open to boys and girls in grades 1-6. The season runs from Sept. 14 through Oct. 17.
Players are separated by gender and will play in two age groups. They are grades 1-3, and grades 4-6. Teams will practice twice a week and play games Fridays or Saturdays. A kindergarten clinic will not be offered this year.
Some changes related to COVID-19 include:
Hand hygiene stations will be set up on each field; BCRD will provide face coverings to all players and coaches to be worn when players can’t maintain physical distancing during practice;
A self-screening health questionnaire is required for players, coaches, and officials before each practice and game.
Rather than all games played on Saturday mornings, games will be spread out over multiple locations on Fridays and Saturdays to prevent congregation.
Information on protocols can be found at bcrd.org.
Registration fee is $65 per person. It includes instruction, team jersey, an athletic face covering and a participation award. Early registration is encouraged. It will help organizers form teams and prepare practice and game schedules.
Volunteer coaches are essential to this program’s success. The registration fee is waived for coaches’ children.
If you are interested in coaching, contact BCRD prior to registering your players.
Team sponsorship opportunities are also available. Sponsors receive their business name on team jerseys, as well as other acknowledgements.
For full program details, including COVID-19 changes, coaching, and sponsorship information and to register, visit bcrd.org. Call on Ellie Punnett, Youth Sports Coordinator, 208-578-2273 or
