Registration for the Blaine County Recreation District youth spring sports league is open.
BCRD spring sports, for boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade, include track and field, t-ball, machine-pitch baseball, player-pitch baseball, and player/coach pitch softball. These programs emphasize skill development, sportsmanship, teamwork, and fun in a friendly and encouraging environment.
The four-week track and field program is open to children in first through sixth grade. Teams meet twice a week for practice, beginning the week of April 17. The season concludes on Saturday, May 13, with a program-wide track meet at Carey High School.
Teams are offered at Alturas Elementary, Bellevue Elementary, Carey, Hailey Elementary, Hemingway STEAM, and Wood River Middle School. The registration fee is $45 and includes instruction, a t-shirt, awards, and participation in the BCRD track meet.
BCRD’s spring ball programs are offered in Hailey and Ketchum:
• T-ball is a developmental co-ed program open to kindergarteners and first graders of all abilities on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 25 to May 25.
• Machine pitch baseball is a co-ed program open to second and third graders of all abilities on Mondays and Wednesdays from April 17 to May 24.
• Player pitch baseball is offered to boys in fourth through sixth grades on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 18 to May 25. There is a mandatory skills evaluation for player pitch baseball from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Nelson Field 2 in Hailey on Thursday, April 6.
• Player/coach pitch softball is offered to girls in fourth through sixth grades on Mondays and Wednesdays, in Hailey only, from April 17 to May 24.
The registration fee for t-ball is $65, and all baseball and softball programs are $80, which includes instruction, a team uniform, and a participation award. Early registration is encouraged and will help form teams and prepare practice and game schedules.
Volunteer coaches are vital to our ball sports program. The registration fee is waived for coaches' children. If interested in coaching, contact Ryan Brown at rbrown@bcrd.org prior to registering your child(ren) for information.
BCRD is also hiring coaches to support track and field. Track and field coaches will ideally have experience working with children and coaching a sport. Track experience is preferred but not required. For information, contact Brown at rbrown@bcrd.org.
For full program and coaching information, visit bcrd.org, or call (208) 578-2273.
Scholarships are available through an online application.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In