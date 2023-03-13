BCRD logo

Registration for the Blaine County Recreation District youth spring sports league is open.

BCRD spring sports, for boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade, include track and field, t-ball, machine-pitch baseball, player-pitch baseball, and player/coach pitch softball. These programs emphasize skill development, sportsmanship, teamwork, and fun in a friendly and encouraging environment.

The four-week track and field program is open to children in first through sixth grade. Teams meet twice a week for practice, beginning the week of April 17. The season concludes on Saturday, May 13, with a program-wide track meet at Carey High School.

