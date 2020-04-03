Last week, the Blaine County Recreation District (BCRD) canceled its 2020 youth spring sports programs for boys and girls ages 5-12
“Unfortunately, due to the unpredictable nature of COVID-19 closures, and in support of maintaining a healthy community, BCRD has made the difficult decision to cancel all spring sports leagues including baseball, softball, t-ball and track and field,” the rec district stated in a March 26 press release.
There is a chance that the track and field program, which normally lasts three weeks, could be rescheduled if the health crisis eases and shelter-in-place orders are relaxed.
“As BCRD moves through this unprecedented situation, we will assess the viability of offering a track and field season in May or June if the community’s health allows,” according to the press release.
To request a refund for registration fees, email info@bcrd.org or call 208-578-2273 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“If program participants prefer to have their registration fee support a future sports opportunity for a child in need in our community, please reach out to us,” BCRD stated.
