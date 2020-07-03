Local kids taking part in a basketball summer camp in the Wood River Valley is a tradition dating back 40-plus years. This summer is no exception.
Raised in the Wood River Valley, Carson Sofro is bringing his Hot Shot Basketball (HSB) Camp back to the valley for the 14th summer.
Camp director Sofro, a former hoops star at the Sun Valley Community School and the University of Redlands in California, has announced details of Hot Shot Basketball Camp.
Visit hsbcamps.com.
“Elevate your game” is the slogan for the HSB (Hard Work, Sacrifice, Believe) camp. Boys and girls are welcome.
Local camp manager is John Hollenbeck.
The Hailey full-day camp for boys and girls entering grades 3 through 12 is Monday through Wednesday, July 27-29, at the Wood River High School gyms in Hailey. Times are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $200.
Participants are separated into groups based on age and ability. The camp will use the same 10-to-1 player to student ratio of past summers. New station drills are always added.
Registrations are accepted online on a first-come, first-served basis. Email info@hsbcamps.com or call 208-720-1904 for more details.
