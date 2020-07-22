Familiar champions earned the top trophies Sunday when the 2020 Sun Valley Resort Club Championship tournament was staged for 27 players.
North Carolina’s Alan Barnhardt won his second straight Men’s Open Flight club championship and Wood River High School graduate Danielle Doerflein emerged as the Women’s Club champion.
Barnhardt won his third Sun Valley gross-stroke club title in four years and Doerflein added another honor to her 2017 club gross stroke championship and 2016 net title on the Trail Creek course.
Doerflein (81-79 for 160) was a five-stroke winner over Jennifer Harper (84-81 for 165). Men’s Senior Club champion was Jan-Erik Palm (82-85 for 167) by three strokes over defending champion Elliot Lurie.
Jeff Petersen, PGA, Sun Valley Resort Director of Golf, announced that the two-day net winners in the three flights were Scott Pertel, Reid Black and Renie Alverson.
Club champions Alan Barnhardt and Danielle Doerflein are expected to play in the Idaho Golf Association men’s and women’s amateur championship this week at Elkhorn.
Top results by flight from the July 18-19 Sun Valley Resort Club Championship:
Men’s Open Flight, gross: 1—Alan Barnhardt 73-74 for 147 ($150).
Men’s Open Flight, net: 1—Scott Pertel 78-73 for 151 ($150). 2—David Lipman 74-78 for 152 ($100). Others in the 8-golfer flight were Ken Hills, Trent Petersen, Mike Seyfer, Travis Thelen and Dillon Witmer.
Senior Men, gross: 1—Jan-Erik Palm 82-85 for 167 ($150). 2—Eliot Lurie 88-82 for 170 ($100).
Senior Men, net: 1—Reid Black 74-73 for 147 ($150). 2—John Galgano 74-73 for 147 ($100). Others in the 10-golfer flight were Matt Davis, Phil Doerflein, Rich Fabiano, Jim Gandolfi, John Manocheo and Chip Williams.
Women, gross: 1—Danielle Doerflein 81-79 for 160 ($150). 2—Jennifer Harper 84-81 for 165 ($100).
Women, net: 1—Renie Alverson 68-72 for 140 ($150). 2—Shellie Bronson 72-76 for 148 ($100). Others in the 9-golfer flight were MJ Burns, MK Gandolfi, Pat McGinnis, Jan Wygle and Jean Tagliapietra.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In