After two rounds of play at the 2021 Elkhorn Golf Club Men’s Stroke Play Championship, Mike Christie stood as the leader in the Net Division with a two-day score of 147 (73-74) for a 3-over-par finish.
Coming in after Christie was Duncan Clark who took a 153 (76-77), Craig Bailey then followed with 159 (79-80) as Louis Grabowsky rounded out the Net Division with 170 (80-80).
With a two-day score of 145, Alan Barnhardt (73-72) won the Open Division, which is gross scores only.
Timothy Graves (155), Chris Abbott (156) and Billy Tryder (159) rounded out the top golfers in the Open Division.
Up next for Elkhorn Golf Club is hosting the 36-hole Idaho Golf Association Tournament of Champions from Sept. 25-26. The Tournament of Champions welcomes those who won their club championship or an IGA qualifying event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In