The Sun Valley Youth Hockey Bantam U14 boys team dominated the competition at the Marmo/Lehto Ice Arena in Idaho Falls last weekend for the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association 2020-21 State Tournament, going undefeated in the process and taking first-place overall for the championship.
Head coach Baba Street said his team was a little nervous coming into the tournament since they had played in only one tournament prior to state.
As it turned out, Street didn’t need to worry at all.
The Bantams went 5-0 and outscored their opponents, 31-7.
Luke Hebert was a master, leading Sun Valley with 13 goals in only five games, also piling on four assists.
Elliot Burks scored four goals and had a team-high six assists.
Trace Alley scored a goal, but also had five assists.
“During the course of the five games, Luke and Elliot were standouts but were supported by a group of players who stepped up and played their butts off,” Street said. “Each one of them had a moment where they contributed to a goal or goals that made a difference.”
Defensively, Sun Valley looked sharp as well.
Alex Golub (43 saves in three games) and Kyan Bennett (13 saves in two games) were impossible to get by at the net.
Sun Valley began the tournament with a win over the Boise Ice Pilots, 8-1. Their second win came against the Boise Steelheads, 4-1.
Then in the third game, Sun Valley beat Teton Valley, 7-1, then turned around and beat Moscow, 6-1, in the fourth game.
In the championship game, Sun Valley beat Idaho Falls, 6-3.
“This group is special mostly for their comradery, along with being just a great group of kids to coach,” Street said.
Also leading Sun Valley through the weekend was Riley Ortega (two goals, three assists), Stokely Gardner (two goals, one assist), Wyatt Miller (one goal, one assist), Simon Morgan (one goal, four assists), Benjamin Fenn (two goals, two assists), Kazmir Hogan (one goal, one assist), Simon Weekes (two goals), Blake Nisson (two assists), Andrew Lago (one goal, two assists), Richter Ellison (one goal, four assists).
Coaches for the Bantam boys’ team are Baba Street, Troy Ortego and Andrew Hebert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In