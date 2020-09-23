The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s annual Baldy Hill Climb is all set for this Saturday, Sept. 26, albeit in a different format.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s hill climb will be in a basic format with only the foot climb happening.
There will be no bike race or Baldy Cheeso Double. There will also be no hike or race class separation.
There will be waves of 10 competitors every five minutes to allow for spacing.
There won’t be an award ceremony at the top of the mountain either. The awards will be presented virtually.
Chairlifts will be running for participants to download only with no spectators allowed on the chairs this year.
Lifts will allow people who live together to ride down together. Otherwise, there is a two-person max per chair.
All competitors will be required to wear masks at the starting and finishing areas.
Masks must be worn throughout start area up to two minutes prior to start once participants are in their start box.
Masks must be transported by competitors on their person to the top of Baldy while they are climbing.
Unfortunately, there will be no same-day race registration, and all registration closes at 11:49 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 24th.
Bib number pick up will be available Friday, Sept. 25 from 3-5:30 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square next to the Ketchum Visitor Center.
Registration is online only so please visit svsef.org and click on the link at the top of the web page.
