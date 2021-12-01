After 22 months without playing in front of a crowd, the Sun Valley Suns are eager to skate back out onto the ice at the Campion Ice House in Hailey on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, for their season-opening games against the Bozeman (Mont.) Stingers.
Opening faceoffs are at 7 p.m. with the weekend benefit going to Girls on the Run.
The series makes up the first games of Sun Valley’s 26-game schedule, including 20 home games. It is the 47th season for the Suns, making the team older than 19 National Hockey League franchises, said General Manager John “Cub” Burke.
The Suns have become the longest-tenured Senior “A” Elite men’s ice hockey team in the United States.
Remarkably, 26 players have returned from the Sun Valley squad that last played at home on March 7, 2020. That year, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic canceled the team’s final 2020 games against the Jackson Hole (Wyo.) Moose amid a widespread shutdown of American sports.
With the pandemic still raging, the Suns canceled their entire 2020-21 season. But they never stopped practicing.
“We never disbanded. We kept skating all last winter, hoping we’d get a chance to play,” Burke said. “The guys just stuck together, but they really missed playing because they love hockey and this community.”
This past summer, Burke put together a strong 2021-22 schedule that included four games, home-and-home, against arch-rival Jackson Hole Moose, and four games with new opponent Santa Rosa (Calif.) Growlers.
The pandemic waned this fall, making the start of the season possible.
Wanting to bring hockey entertainment back to the valley and continue the long Suns’ tradition, the players established health and safety standards to protect themselves, the community and all the hockey programs, Burke said. They will remain vigilant about standards all season, he added.
New rink protocol for Suns games this season caps attendance at 500 spectators in the 1,000-capacity arena and requires masks for everyone except for when drinking and eating. There will be no re-entry for spectators after they leave the Hailey arena.
Under new head coach and former captain Ryan Enrico, the new Suns’ captain is defenseman Doug Yeates. Alternate captains are Max Tardy and Derek Grimes. Leading the returners are the 1-2-3 top scorers from 2020. They are Nick Curry (48 points), Tardy (25 goals and 43 points) and Mike Curry (31 points).
Players are listed by name, age, years with the Sun Valley Suns, hometown and previous hockey teams.
“I’m really excited for the upcoming season,” Enrico said. “Even after a year hiatus, we are returning basically everyone from the last time we played, which is a real testament to the commitment of our guys.”
The Suns are fortunate to return both goalies from the 20-2 Black Diamond Hockey League championship team of 2020 that won its first 11 games. They outscored opponents 126-62 and were 7-0 in one-goal outcomes, but never ended up playing the Jackson Hole Moose.
Bobby Bowden, 30, the Massachusetts native who still ranks high on the all-time Assumption College goalie list in Worcester, finished the 2020 season with a 12-0 record (2.08 goals against). He returns for a fourth Suns season along with Matt Cooper, 30, the accomplished sixth-year Suns goalie (8-2 in 2020, 3.49).
“Having Bobby and Coop between the pipes makes you know you can win every night,” Enrico said. “Both guys can steal a game for you.”
Also returning are the anchors of the strong rookie class of 2017, now fifth-year Suns players Stephen Inman, D.J. Robinson, Chad O’Brien and Dylan Shamburger. Robinson plays both offense and defense effectively, and O’Brien is looking forward to a full season after coaching the high school hockey team in 2020.
This year’s Suns’ yearbook, available in January, will be dedicated to the local hockey fans, Burke said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In