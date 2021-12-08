SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5 (games at Campion and Sun Valley Resort)

4:30 PM......................................... Slush Panthers 4, Wolves 1 (B, Campion)

5:45 PM.......................... Honey Badgers 4, Dekes of Hazard 1 (B, Campion)

7:00 PM.................................................. Subdudes 4, Vipers 3 (B, Campion)

4:30 PM................................. Narwhals 4, Dream Crushers 0 (B, Sun Valley)

5:45 PM...................................... Salmon 4, Danny’s Wings 3 (B, Sun Valley)

7:00 PM.................................. Win or Booze 4, Randimals 0 (B+, Sun Valley)

8:15 PM................................... Sharks 7, Gannet Crickets 2 (B+, Sun Valley)

Bye Week.................................................. Hutch’s Bad Dogs, Snownados

B+ STANDINGS

TEAM............................................................ REC....... PTS...... G

Win or Booze................................................ 3-1-1....... 7....... 17

Snownados................................................... 3-1-0....... 6....... 16

Hutch’s Bad Dogs......................................... 2-1-1....... 5....... 12

Randimals..................................................... 2-2-0....... 4....... 13

Sharks.......................................................... 1-2-1....... 3....... 18

Gannett Crickets........................................... 0-4-0....... 0....... 11

B STANDINGS

TEAM............................................................ REC....... PTS...... G

Honey Badgers............................................. 3-0-1....... 7....... 13

Subdudes..................................................... 3-0-1....... 7....... 13

Dream Crushers........................................... 2-2-1....... 5....... 12

Vipers........................................................... 2-3-0....... 4....... 16

Dekes of Hazard........................................... 1-2-2....... 4....... 15

Slush Panthers............................................. 2-2-0....... 4....... 16

Danny’s Wings.............................................. 2-2-0....... 4....... 11

The Salmon.................................................. 2-3-0....... 4....... 11

Guardians of the Galaxy............................... 2-0-0....... 4......... 6

Speedy Sloths.............................................. 1-0-1....... 3......... 8

Narwhals...................................................... 1-3-1....... 3......... 7

Wolves.......................................................... 0-2-0....... 0......... 6

