SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5 (games at Campion and Sun Valley Resort)
4:30 PM......................................... Slush Panthers 4, Wolves 1 (B, Campion)
5:45 PM.......................... Honey Badgers 4, Dekes of Hazard 1 (B, Campion)
7:00 PM.................................................. Subdudes 4, Vipers 3 (B, Campion)
4:30 PM................................. Narwhals 4, Dream Crushers 0 (B, Sun Valley)
5:45 PM...................................... Salmon 4, Danny’s Wings 3 (B, Sun Valley)
7:00 PM.................................. Win or Booze 4, Randimals 0 (B+, Sun Valley)
8:15 PM................................... Sharks 7, Gannet Crickets 2 (B+, Sun Valley)
Bye Week.................................................. Hutch’s Bad Dogs, Snownados
B+ STANDINGS
TEAM............................................................ REC....... PTS...... G
Win or Booze................................................ 3-1-1....... 7....... 17
Snownados................................................... 3-1-0....... 6....... 16
Hutch’s Bad Dogs......................................... 2-1-1....... 5....... 12
Randimals..................................................... 2-2-0....... 4....... 13
Sharks.......................................................... 1-2-1....... 3....... 18
Gannett Crickets........................................... 0-4-0....... 0....... 11
B STANDINGS
TEAM............................................................ REC....... PTS...... G
Honey Badgers............................................. 3-0-1....... 7....... 13
Subdudes..................................................... 3-0-1....... 7....... 13
Dream Crushers........................................... 2-2-1....... 5....... 12
Vipers........................................................... 2-3-0....... 4....... 16
Dekes of Hazard........................................... 1-2-2....... 4....... 15
Slush Panthers............................................. 2-2-0....... 4....... 16
Danny’s Wings.............................................. 2-2-0....... 4....... 11
The Salmon.................................................. 2-3-0....... 4....... 11
Guardians of the Galaxy............................... 2-0-0....... 4......... 6
Speedy Sloths.............................................. 1-0-1....... 3......... 8
Narwhals...................................................... 1-3-1....... 3......... 7
Wolves.......................................................... 0-2-0....... 0......... 6
