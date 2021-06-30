With the return of one of the most popular events in the area, the 84th Sun Valley on Ice looks at the summer of 2021 as a season of love.
Although there will be no central theme to this year’s show, one of the opening musical numbers that will be played is “Seasons of Love” from the play “Rent.”
Allowing for a different vibe—and coming back from the pandemic—Sun Valley on Ice producer Scott Irvine thought that it would be a good idea to let the creative juices flow from each skater rather than put on a complex production.
In a sense, each skater will be allowed to break off the chains and skate more freely.
“I thought it was very poignant, since it conveyed a message I was hoping for,” Irvine said.
Irvine and show choreographer, Stephanie Grosscup, are back to give audiences a slimmed down show relative to previous years. There is usually a cast of 15-20 skaters, but because of the smaller cast (11-12 skaters), Grosscup is allowing each skater to come up with their own theme.
Irvine said that with a smaller cast, skaters can spread their wings and utilize the ice without limitations. Because of this, the numbers will be faster paced.
Traditionally, shows clocked in at approximately 1 hour, 10 minutes, but the new version will be just under one hour.
One of the show’s closing numbers will be the groovy and always fun “Dancing on the Ceiling” by Lionel Ritchie.
With last year’s show cancelled due to COVID-19, Irvine wanted this year to be smooth and laid back.
“Over the past several years, I’ve tried to steer away from themes,” Irvine said. “It puts us in a box. It doesn’t allow personalities to shine through. I think artists and athletes are creative folks. They’ve been cooped up with the creative energy and couldn’t express themselves for a year. We want to let the skaters take their own journey.”
So far, the confirmed solo skaters are fan-favorites and veterans Ashley Clark, Craig Heath and Erin Reed.
Funny man Jason Graetz will also be on board. Newcomer Angela Wang will make an appearance and international skaters Natalia Zaitseva of Russia and Harrison Wong of Hong Kong area also on the team.
There will be two paired teams making their way back as well. Ice show veterans Anita Hartshorn and Frank Sweiding, and Kim Navarro and Brent Bommentre will make their long-awaited return to Sun Valley.
With a smaller cast, the show will also have an opportunity to showcase the younger talent with the Sun Valley Kids’ number making a return. Irvine said around 14 youngsters will make an appearance.
“The kids will steal the show,” Irvine said. “It’s always one of the cutest numbers. People get to see the origins of where some of the skaters come from.”
Since 2015, Irvine and Grosscup have spearheaded the show, which has grown in popularity each year. A former skater himself, Irvine grew up as a competitive figure skater in Bountiful, Utah. In 1996, he hung up his skating career and eventually made his way to Sun Valley. In 2009, he took over as the rink manager.
Grosscup taught skating here for 22 years through 1998 and helped build the skating program in Salt Lake City that led up to the city hosting the 2002 Winter Olympics. She was on the choreography team for the Winter Olympic opening and closing ceremonies.
She was also July 3 headliner Nathan Chen’s first skating coach, teaching him for two years when he was the reigning U.S. men’s singles champion.
“Stephanie is fantastic for the ice shows and me,” Irvine added. “She has a big history of Sun Valley. I think it’s great that she has the opportunity to mentor some of the skaters.”
Chen headlines the first show on July 3, with fireworks to follow.
There will be some changes to the show due to COVID-19. Skaters will no longer meet and greet with fans, and capacity will be limited. Tickets will be sold in pods with two, four, six and eight groups of tickets being sold with current prices at $196 per ticket.
For more information on ticketing, contact the Sun Valley Guest Center at 208-622-2135.
