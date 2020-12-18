PGA Professional Jaime Sharp of Hailey has been selected by the Rocky Mountain Section PGA as the 2020 recipient of the Player Development Award.
Sharp, a 14-year member of the PGA of America has been honored in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to and achievements in the area of Player Development.
As the PGA Director of Golf at The Valley Club, Sharp worked tirelessly to promote the game of golf, the PGA said.
Sharp kept a watchful eye on the club’s programs through 2020. If any program began to lose steam, he revamped it to return engagement as quickly as possible. By his own metrics, it worked. Sharp measures growth and success by looking at participation levels, and his programs consistently generated waiting lists in 2020.
This is the sixth time Sharp has garnered a Section Award, having been honored as Merchandiser of the Year for private facilities in 2014, Warrior Award winner in 2018 and 2019, Professional Development Award winner in 2019 and the prestigious Golf Professional of the Year Award in 2019.
He will be formally recognized as the 2020 Rocky Mountain Section PGA Player Development Award winner in May of 2021 during the Rocky Mountain Section PGA Annual Meeting and Honors and Awards ceremony.
This is the second award The Valley Club’s pros have received in the past two weeks. Most recently, Lucas Brick was honored as the 2020 recipient of the Professional Development Award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In