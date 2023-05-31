Since its founding in 1977, the Western States 100-mile endurance race has always started the same way: with a Lind firing the family’s 20-gauge shotgun at the starting line. For many years, Dr. Robert Lind pulled the trigger. Now, his son Paul does it. And one day, it will be Paul’s son Cody’s turn—after, of course, he has finished his career as one of the world’s best ultramarathon runners.
The Lind’s earned the honor through longevity. The family has been involved since early days of the Western States 100—not long after a man named Gordy Ainsleigh declared he would run against horses in the Western States Trail Ride. Dr. Robert “Bob” Lind—an old-school doctor and passionate runner who grew up on a farm in Iowa—served as medical director for the endurance race from the time Ainsleigh took on the horses in 1974 through 2006.
“My dad grew up with a black bag making house calls in Iowa. Sometimes he would be paid in crates of persimmons. It was a very different world than we live in right now,” Paul said.
Paul was there with his dad as a child, watching him monitor and tend to the dozen or so runners who were brave enough to sign up for the inaugural event in 1977, which began in Lake Tahoe and ended in Auburn, California. He remembers cheese sandwiches, canned soup and lots of water powering the athletes.
“There was this huge learning curve on what happens when you sweat for 18 or 20 hours,” Paul said. “What do your CPK levels do? What is your white blood cell count? My dad was very interested in what the human body does, and he did lots of research back in those days, and all of the sudden it really blew up.”
Paul Lind remembers the runners simply doing their best to maintain sanity during the first iterations of the day-long race. Ultramarathon running, which refers to any distance longer than the conventional 26.2 mile course, has grown dramatically since then, to the point where Paul’s son Cody has been able to make a life for himself as one of the world’s best ultramarathoners.
Cody said that this has always been his dream.
“I knew I wanted to do endurance running eventually, but it takes a toll on the body and you have to be super smart about it,” he said.
His first 100-miler was the Western States 100 in 2021. He finished in the top 10, which earned him for automatic entry in 2022. He repeated the feat last year and is gearing up for the race again this summer. In 2015, as a 20-year-old budding professional, he finished second in the final standings of the United States Skyrunning Series, which incorporates climbing and scrambling, and set a course record in the Zion 50k race. Since his career began, he has been sponsored by Swiss-sportswear manufacturer Scott. He has raced in China, Argentina, France and Italy, among other places. As an ultramarathon runner, he is used to getting looks of skepticism from people around him.
“People have heard of it in Idaho, but when I travel and people ask what I’m traveling for, I definitely still get some eyebrow raises,” Cody said. “Most of the time people are just intrigued and ask a lot of questions.”
That’s part of the reason Cody—who is from Challis—decided to relocate to the Wood River Valley within the last year: He wants to be around a community that hosts and supports high level athletes.
“Moving to the Wood River Valley is a really good move. Everything an athlete needs is there, from physical therapy to foods and supplements,” Paul said of Cody’s new home. “The Sun Valley area is really used to world class athletes being there.”
Sam Linnet is a Hailey attorney and friend of the Linds whose first ultra running experience came with the family, years ago. Linnet, who at that point was an experienced runner but had never run more than 10 miles consecutively, was convinced to do a grueling four-day, 100-mile trip down the Salmon River by his college track and cross-country coach, who is friends with Paul Lind. Linnet and his teammates trained over the summer and showed up for the run ready for a new experience. Cody’s talent as a runner stood out on that trip even though he was younger than the rest of the group.
“He was really strong,” Linnet said. “The best memory I have of running with Cody was we ran 9 miles of the trail naked through the wilderness, making a scene and it was 100 degrees or something. He dropped me after like 7 of those miles, because I just couldn’t hang, and it was like a cakewalk for him.”
‘The mindset has always been there’
Some of Cody’s best memories are pacing his father during his Western States 100s run. Sometimes he would be riding alongside in a car, sometimes he would join on foot for the last 20 or 30 miles. Those experiences are more valuable than winning any competition, he said. 2015 was the last year that Robert started the race with his 20 gauge—and also the last time Paul ran the Western States. Cody paced him for the final 40 miles, which Paul described as “really special.”
Paul said that he never pushed Cody one way or another, but always knew that if his son did decided to pursue a career in running, he could make it work.
“I had no doubt if he chose to do this when he was young that he could take it to this level,” he said. “It wasn’t like a switch that went on. He ran one of his first trail races as a teenager. It was 20k or 30k or something and [he performed well]. I think it’s a mindset and the mindset has always been there.”
Linnet said he sees the same qualities that make Cody a champion runner when they’re cruising around the mountains on skis in the winter.
“Cody takes that same intentionality and goal setting and ability to come up with a plan for how to achieve it and then stick to it and execute it,” he said. “I see him do that same thing skiing and in the coaching business.”
Cody, like his father, said that venturing into the coaching side of the sport is a natural progression.
“My grandfather had and my dad has so much knowledge in the ultramarathon world and getting to share that with so many people throughout the world is something that I have always embraced,” Cody said. “It’s fun to be involved in the whole process and share that knowledge with someone who is trying to set a personal record in a 100-mile race to someone who just wants to finish a 5k.”
For Paul, coaching is a way to pay respects to his father, the doctor.
“I got into the coaching realm almost as a tribute to my father, as a way to pass on and not lose the skill and knowledge that was gained over 40 years. If you have a skill or knowledge, you need to pass it on,” he said.
That isn’t to say, of course, that some trade secrets of the first family of American ultra-running are not for sale.
“There are definitely secrets that I tell athletes—‘Thou shalt not give this one away,’” Paul said with a laugh. He coached baseball, basketball and track at Challis High School for years. He eventually stopped coaching high school, but it remained a passion.
“I’m at the point in my career where I’m not charging my athletes much. I get to travel the world, and pass on knowledge,” he said. That’s good enough.
Paul said there was a period of time when he didn’t coach Cody. In his opinion, there is a part of the athlete’s growth process that shouldn’t be impeded by a parent or spouse. Now, he sticks to cheering Cody on from the sidelines, wherever that may take him.
A global pursuit
Cody’s most recent accomplishment came in South America. Lind won the Valholl Argentina 80k. He said that race was a lot of fun, and that it was invaluable to experience Argentinian culture for the first time.
His first international race was in Northern Spain, which he remembers for the large crowds. He explained that ultra-running is much more of a spectator sport in Europe than it is in the United States. Soon after, he had a race in Hong Kong.
“It was super humid, and very technical running. The trails are difficult,” he said.
One of the most iconic races he has participated in is a 50k in Zermatt, Switzerland, right underneath the Matterhorn.
“It’s just an amazing race,” he said of the event, at which he had a podium finish.
There is also a “skyrace” in Kima, Italy, which covers almost 30 kilometers and nearly 2,000 feet of vertical elevation. This kind of event requires serious climbing.
The Linds are adept climbers, too. Cody holds the record for fastest summit of Idaho’s nine 12,000-foot peaks. He shattered the then-record for the endeavor—which requires equal parts climbing, running and hiking—by eight hours.
“That’s 10 years worth of exploration and learning routes and holds and best possible ways. It’s a very involved effort,” Paul said. “So I think for anyone to beat that record it is going to take a world class athlete who can live in the Lost River [region] for a decade.”
One of Cody’s most memorable races is one where nothing went right, however. In 2019, at La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, a beautiful course and months of proper preparation amounted to nothing as he struggled to finish.
“I was throwing up everything the whole race,” he said. In ultrarunning, this is especially tortuous because athletes need to eat and drink to remain in good health. So, as he would put things down, they would come right back up. He still finished in the top 20% of the 73k, but it isn’t a race he remembers fondly.
“With these races that are the most competitive in the world, you can be in the best shape of your life, but you have to have all the fueling and hydration and other things go your way, and finishing top 10 or 5 are big-time challenges,” Cody said. “I’m looking 15 or 20 years into the future, which means I need to take care of my body, as well as stay healthy mentally.”
Cody has always maintained that his goal is to be able to run for the length of his life. He is less concerned with first place finishes than he is with longevity and health. He said the hardest part of the race changes from competition to competition.
“Sometimes it’s the very beginning,” he said. “Sometimes it’s miles 25 to 50, when you’re thinking ‘I’m in this race, but I have so much left to go.’ But so many of these times, low points come when you’re a little down on nutrition or rehydration or maybe you’re just hot. But you just have to break down the race, [for instance] from aid station to aid station and focus on what you can control and what you have trained for.”
Training for the long run
Paul and Cody said some of their best memories are of Bob serving as medical director for the Western States 100, where he would be responsible for runners’ mental wellbeing as well as physical health.
“Maybe it’s midnight or two in the morning. And there’s a runner that is struggling. And he would just have them sit down, and maybe they’ll just get a little food in them, and then really talk with them and get them hydrated. And then next thing, you know, you finally get them up. And they definitely didn’t think they could finish, and then four or five hours later, they’re at the finish line,” Cody said. “And those are things I remember, the most of him being able to piece together all of the things that were needed for these runners in order to get them to the finish line, which is something that goes back to [the idea that] coaching is giving those these athletes the belief that they can do something.”
Many of these lessons came from Bob, who spoke to groups on running and sports medicine.
“I just remember having to go to all these conferences and everything was way over my head,” Cody said. “But after you start hearing it three or four or times you’re like, ‘Oh, OK, I can piece it together.’”
Linnet said that the Linds are first and foremost humble, hard working people.
“There’s no arrogance or elitism,” he said. “Cody is a really smart and passionate guy who loves running and he’s really good at being a professional ultra-runner. He is a professional athlete, in the sense that he is very intentional. He has a long-term view.”
Cody said that it isn’t just about running every day.
“If you train for a few hours a day, that gives you 20-23 hours the rest of the day that you have to be eating right, getting enough sleep, doing your homework, core stability, mobility routines,” he said.
To train, he does a lot of longer runs. They can take an entire weekend to run and recover from: up to 30 or 40 miles sometimes. He does a lot of speed workouts and hills workouts, too, as well as workouts geared towards specific course conditions. Many of the races, like the Western States 100, have stretches crossing both snow and hot desert.
He does a lot of core work and gets a massage every week or so, as well as using the sauna at Zenergy, where he is an employee and member.
He skis a lot in the offseason, and uses longer touring trips to simulate long runs on the weekend.
Most of the time, his recovery is relatively simple.
“A foam roller goes a long way,” he said.
It’s not the most exciting thing in the world, he said, but it’s his go-to. He said that food and proper nutrition after a run is essential, too. Lind also uses a compression boots system that increases blood flow.
Both Paul and Cody noted that the sport requires much more than just physical training, though.
“It’s a mindset,” Cody said. “It’s about being able to push through great levels of discomfort.”
Linnet said that is what draws people to the sport.
“You’re racing 100 miles or you’ve all got like crews that are supporting you at races that are making sure that you’re taken care of. You have pacers that will run with you on the back end of a race to make sure that you’re still eating and you’re still drinking, that you’re still motivated and not letting the fatigue kind of get you down,” he said. “I feel like there’s a certain kind of person that endurance sports invite.”
Cody said he remembers wanting to take part in the ultras he watched his dad run as young as 16, but knew he had to bide his time and focus on track and cross-country. When he wasn’t running, he was in the mountains climbing peaks or just exploring.
“I would do that all year long,” he said.
One of the tenets of the Lind method is that running has to remain fun—the second it’s not, the whole endeavor loses its purpose. That means spending plenty of time not running, too. Paul said that in their family, the fall is always hunting season. There isn’t much running done outside of what’s required to track game in the mountains of Idaho.
Linnet said there is “no such thing as an easy day of hunting” with the Linds.
“If you see animals that are two miles away and 3,000 feet above you, you’re going to go there quickly,” he said.
For now, the Linds will gear up for another Western States 100 this summer. With the 50th anniversary of Ainsleigh’s inaugural run next year, Paul and Cody have spent a lot of time reflecting on the role of the race in their lives.
“My dad’s house, we still have it. I have some world class athletes here for five days. And we’re training, but you have to keep it fun and exciting,” Paul said. “The minute a person would say ‘I have to get my run in today,’ then we have a problem. It should be: ‘I get to go run today,’ or ‘I’m looking forward to my workout.’”
Cody said he plans on “getting” to run for the rest of his life. In the last couple years, he splintered off of his dad’s coaching company to found his own venture. But one day, he might continue the name of his father’s company—one that means a lot to his family: Gauge 20 Endurance Running. ￼
