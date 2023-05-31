Cody Lind, Bandera

Cody Lind holds up the “Golden Ticket” after completing the 2021 Bandera 100k.

 Courtesy photo by Julia Lind

Since its founding in 1977, the Western States 100-mile endurance race has always started the same way: with a Lind firing the family’s 20-gauge shotgun at the starting line. For many years, Dr. Robert Lind pulled the trigger. Now, his son Paul does it. And one day, it will be Paul’s son Cody’s turn—after, of course, he has finished his career as one of the world’s best ultramarathon runners.

The Lind’s earned the honor through longevity. The family has been involved since early days of the Western States 100—not long after a man named Gordy Ainsleigh declared he would run against horses in the Western States Trail Ride. Dr. Robert “Bob” Lind—an old-school doctor and passionate runner who grew up on a farm in Iowa—served as medical director for the endurance race from the time Ainsleigh took on the horses in 1974 through 2006.

“My dad grew up with a black bag making house calls in Iowa. Sometimes he would be paid in crates of persimmons. It was a very different world than we live in right now,” Paul said.

