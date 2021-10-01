21-10-01-Jaysa-Georgia-web@.jpg

Jaysa Bozzutto, left, earned the silver medal in the Gold/International Shadow Dance routine with partner Carlie Quesada from All Year Figure Skating Club in California. She also placed ninth in the Junior Combined event.

Georgia Achilles, right, got the pewter medal (fourth place) for Pre-Silver Pattern Dances. Georgia also placed sixth in the Intermediate Combined event.

 Kevin Phelan

Sun Valley Figure Skating Club’s Jaysa Bozzutto and Georgia Achilles competed in the U.S. Figure Skating’s Solo Dance National Finals in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Sept. 17-19. Both Bozzutto and Achilles are coached by Judy Blumberg and Natalia Irvine.

