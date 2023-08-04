Recently, a pair of nearly identical aces were reported at Sun Valley Resort’s Trail Creek golf course. On July 28, Perry Boyle III aced the sixth hole using his pitching wedge from 116 yards. Witnesses were Gray David and Spencer Checketts. Then, on July 31, Chris Boskin scored an ace, also on the course’s sixth hole and with a pitching wedge, this one from 75 yards. Witness was Michael Boskin.

