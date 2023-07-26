ACES AT THE VALLEY CLUB—Recently at The Valley Club private golf course, Judith Kindler made a hole-in-one on the North Course No. 7 par-3 hole, from 124 yards using a 4-hybrid. Witnesses were Kyle Johnson and Jim Britt. Also, Dick Toomey aced the North Course No. 4 par-3 hole, using a 6-iron from 126 yards. Witnesses were Zach Jonas, Jack Hanson and Jason Sigmund.

