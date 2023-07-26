ACES AT THE VALLEY CLUB—Recently at The Valley Club private golf course, Judith Kindler made a hole-in-one on the North Course No. 7 par-3 hole, from 124 yards using a 4-hybrid. Witnesses were Kyle Johnson and Jim Britt. Also, Dick Toomey aced the North Course No. 4 par-3 hole, using a 6-iron from 126 yards. Witnesses were Zach Jonas, Jack Hanson and Jason Sigmund.
Breaking News
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Highway 75 crash claims life of Bellevue man
- New owner hopes to light up the Liberty late this fall
- 3,500-acre wildfire reported 25 miles northeast of Challis
- Tour de Force returns in full force
- Mary Jane Griffith Conger
- Hayden Fire balloons to 10,000 acres; pre-evacuations ordered
- At Allen & Co. conference, artificial intelligence is on everyone's mind
- Bellevue facing $463,000 budget deficit
- Snapshots: What are your plans for the rest of summer?
- Dave Barry highlights the importance of laughter
Images
Collections
Commented
- Tree damage in East Hailey sparks proposed ban on deer, elk feeding (18)
- Amid Allen & Co.'s power players, life goes on in Sun Valley (16)
- Don’t let tribalism defeat housing (15)
- As Americans sort by politics, Idaho is a 'conservative haven' (14)
- Facing opposition, Hailey P&Z approves Maple Street Apartments, two waivers (14)
- How kratom, a legal 'herbal opioid,' tore one local family apart (14)
- Bellevue facing $463,000 budget deficit (12)
- Wagon Days is all of our history (11)
- County to mull new airport zoning ordinance next week (10)
- The newest giant leap for mankind (8)
- Warm Springs vote signals Ketchum P&Z's take on factory-built homes (8)
- Idaho Transportation Department seeks feedback on draft seven-year plan (8)
- Party 'purges' are an assault on democracy (7)
- County appoints two new Housing Authority board members (6)
- Ketchum supports second year of 'Lease to Locals' (6)
- Successful Idaho GOP summer meeting reflects strong grassroots support (5)
- Hailey considering ‘pilot’ deed-restriction program with ARCH (5)
- Back, back, back to the future (5)
- Climate change editorial is way off base (5)
- What you don’t know... (4)
- Ketchum eyes program to assist with deed restriction, spur home ownership (4)
- Sun Valley pushes Greenhorn housing project toward finish line (3)
- New math: Free parking is expensive (3)
- Mountain Rides eyes August launch date for second batch of e-buses (3)
- Ketchum draft budget anticipates tourism slowdown (3)
- New owner hopes to light up the Liberty late this fall (3)
- Hailey considers ‘pilot’ deed-restriction program with ARCH (3)
- Hailey council to discuss wildlife feeding ban, 2024 budget (2)
- Judge orders Blaine County coroner to file four years of income tax returns (2)
- Despite U.S. Supreme Court decision, student loan forgiveness is still needed (2)
- Beyond 'go-on': What Idaho does—and doesn't—measure about what graduates do after high school (2)
- BCSD Board seeks to crack down on cell phone use in schools (2)
- Hailey approves Chinese American heritage sculpture, plaque (2)
- Work to begin on Indian Creek Road (2)
- Sun Valley Institute for Resilience names new top officer (2)
- Idaho GOP adopts presidential caucus proposal, in case legislators don’t bring back primary (2)
- Sun Valley leaders advance $14.97 million budget (2)
- Ketchum revises budget, plans to give $400,000 to Mountain Rides for new facility (2)
- County officials see 'clear need' for new tax to fund roads, bridges (2)
- Mixed-use 'mountain modern' structure proposed for Ketchum's Main Street (1)
- St. Luke’s employees open their wallets (1)
- At Allen & Co. conference, artificial intelligence is on everyone's mind (1)
- In Hailey, housing committee takes shape (1)
- Large and in charge: Mountain Rides adds to electric fleet (1)
- How to grill like a real chef (1)
- Our schools are caught in the middle of culture war crosshairs (1)
- Hayden Fire balloons to 10,000 acres; pre-evacuations ordered (1)
- From the Archives: Dempsey Dumpster Trash Bin (1)
- Tour de Force returns in full force (1)
- Blaine County hires new Sustainability Program Manager (1)
- AAA: Record number of Americans to travel this weekend (1)
- Rear View: Historic photo stories from The Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History (1)
- Trail advocates celebrate ‘adaptations’ at Adams Gulch (1)
- Nearly a year later, tree burned in Moose Fire still smoldering (1)
- Opponents file lawsuit over new transgender bathroom law (1)
- County moving forward on Colorado Gulch Bridge (1)
- Is a U.S. wealth tax constitutional? (1)
- Interim development ordinance begins to take permanent shape in Ketchum (1)
- Bellevue Marshall Mynde Heil retires (1)
- Idaho likes kids until they get hungry (1)
- Childcare is hidden problem for families and the economy (1)
- Update: Wildfire near Magic Reservoir contained (1)
- Sun Valley featured in short film winning awards on the independent circuit (1)
- Helping schools select quality, effective curriculum is on the agenda (1)
- Trade and Vocational Training Initiative takes flight (1)
- Allen & Company (1)
- Free bear spray, info available for Valley residents in July (1)
- GOP No-confidence vote targets Little, House members over library bill (1)
- Bundy, Rodriguez ordered to pay $52.5M for hospital harassment, jury rules (1)
- Idaho Conservation League appoints new regional director (1)
- Hailey City Council agrees to ‘modestly optimistic’ budget of $24 million (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In