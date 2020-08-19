Sun Valley Resort’s Trail Creek Golf Course had a hole-in-one made Sunday, Aug. 16.
David Lipman recorded his fourth career ace, this one coming Sunday on the No. 6 hole, using a 52-degree from 97 yards. Witnesses were Steve Job, Jeff Neel and Dan Gorham.
The Valley Club reported a hole-in-one achieved on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Jay Cassell aced the West Course No. 7 hole with an 8-iron from 141 yards. Witnesses were Jerry Graham and Steve Dorinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In