7 Fuego/Silver Dollar used a big inning and clutch defense to stay undefeated in Bellevue Summer League action Monday evening with a 16-9 slow-pitch softball triumph over Whitehead’s Landscaping.
Action took place in the semi-final game of the league tournament pitting two teams that have shared the tourney titles the past two years—7 Fuego winning in 2018 and Whitehead’s last August.
On a hot night at O’Donnell Park, regular-season league champ 7 Fuego/Silver Dollar (12-0) extended its early 8-3 lead with a seven-run, nine-hit fourth. Shortstop Levi Perryman had staked 7 Fuego to the 8-3 lead with a grand slam homer in the home third.
Perryman also sparked the 7 Fuego defense that held Whitehead’s (8-4) in check.
He snagged a Hunter Thompson grounder, tagged second and completed the throw for a third-inning double play. In the fourth, 7 Fuego pitcher Mason Kluge short-hopped an Andy Ruiz shot up the middle, turned and threw to Perryman in the middle of yet another double play.
Perryman (3 hits, 6 RBI) led the 21-hit 7 Fuego lineup with the top five going 13-for-19 with 12 runs scored and 10 RBI.
They were leadoff engine Sean Guisasola (3 hits, 4 runs), third baseman Jamie Stone (2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBI), second sacker Brandon Beall (3 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBI) and clean-up Sarah Soulis (2 hits, 2 runs).
Mason Kluge lined a two-run single in Fuego’s first, Pam Chaney had a two-run double in the 11-hitter fourth and JonMarie Shaw had two hits. Stone made two dandy fielding plays at the hot corner.
Held scoreless for three straight innings, Whitehead’s outscored 7 Fuego 6-1 late in the game but its hole was too deep. Leadoff hitter Nic Tidwell (3 hits, 2 doubles, 2 RBI) led the way and Austin Hafer belted a two-run homer.
Chipping in two hits apiece for Whitehead’s (18 hits) were Chase Uhrig (inside-the-park HR), Lacey Ellsworth, Ruiz, Sydney Hafer, Bryan Bray and Andrew Nelson. Shortstop Ruiz and outfielder Uhrig also made fine fielding plays.
The tournament continued Tuesday evening with second-place Whitehead’s playing a loser-out game against Sun Valley Auto Club/Overhead Door/5B. Auto Club (9-5) ousted Mahoney’s 20-2 in Monday’s tourney nightcap.
Winner of Whitehead’s-Auto Club moved into Tuesday night’s title game against 7 Fuego. The if-necessary championship game in the double elimination meet is set for today, Wednesday at 6 p.m.
