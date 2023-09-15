Best Images of 2022

Baldy Hill Climb winner Peter Wolter closes in on the finish line in 2022.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Key changes are coming to the 45th annual Baldy Hill Climb later this month organized by the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s cross-country Ski team.

Climbers will be going up the River Run side of Bald Mountain ending at Roundhouse instead of the traditional path up Warm Springs to Lookout because of Sun Valley Resort’s ongoing new chairlift construction.

“The Baldy Hill Climb is one of the longest running athletic traditions in our Valley,” said Rick Kapala, SVSEF’s director of sport development. “It’s simple, and that is what makes it great! Climb up Baldy, as fast as you can. It is just you, your shoes, and your sheer determination; and at the end it’s a chance for you to get together with friends and family and celebrate our community and the wonderful place that we live.”

