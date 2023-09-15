Key changes are coming to the 45th annual Baldy Hill Climb later this month organized by the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s cross-country Ski team.
Climbers will be going up the River Run side of Bald Mountain ending at Roundhouse instead of the traditional path up Warm Springs to Lookout because of Sun Valley Resort’s ongoing new chairlift construction.
“The Baldy Hill Climb is one of the longest running athletic traditions in our Valley,” said Rick Kapala, SVSEF’s director of sport development. “It’s simple, and that is what makes it great! Climb up Baldy, as fast as you can. It is just you, your shoes, and your sheer determination; and at the end it’s a chance for you to get together with friends and family and celebrate our community and the wonderful place that we live.”
Kapala also said this is the second time in 45 years that they have had to move the event to the River Run part of Bald Mountain. The course itself is 1.8 miles long with over 2,000 feet in elevation. Participants will start at the bottom of the River Run and end at the Roundhouse, which sits at approximately 7,700 feet in elevation. Participants will receive a t-shirt and access to food and water at the summit aid station. They will also be able to take the Gondola down upon finishing courtesy of a partnership with the Sun Valley Company.
“The Baldy Hill Climb welcomes the fall season and gets everyone excited for what’s to come this winter,” said Becky Woods, SVSEF’s cross-country program director. “Our teams and coaches love to put on this challenging event that helps support our programming and brings the ski community together to enjoy an invigorating run or hike up the mountain.
“A huge thank you Sun Valley Company for their continued support of SVSEF—we wouldn’t be where we are today without their commitment to our programs. And a special thank you to Olin Glenne and Sturtevants for their title sponsorship, as well as all of our supporting sponsors—they give so much to this town and we couldn’t be more grateful for their support.”
Registration for the climb is open until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 28. There will not be race-day registration. The race will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. For more information regarding the race and to register oneself, visit svsef.org/baldy-hill-climb. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In