IdahoSurf@
Courtesy photo

From left, Isaak Monjaras, Andres Moya, and Noe Hurtado have been invited to be part of Surf Select National Teams in their respective age groups. Monjaras has been invited to be part of the 2013 Surf Select National team (Blue) which will be competing in an invite only tournament in San Diego, California. Hurtado has been invited to be part of the 2013 Surf Select National team (white) competing in Bradenton, Florida. Moya has been invited to be part of the 2011 Surf Select National team (white) which will be competing in the Foyle Cup in Derry, North Ireland. This tournament includes playing some top professional club academies. 

Tags

Load comments