The annual Blaine County track and field meet was held June 3 at Carey School’s Derrick Parke Memorial Field, sponsored by the Blaine County Recreation District and volunteers. Abbreviations are Hailey Elementary (H), Hemingway Elementary (Hem), Alturas Elementary (Alt), Bellevue Elementary (B) and Carey School (C).

Ages 7-8 (2015-16) Grades 1-2

Girls standing long jump: 1—Harper Wemhaner (B) 5-10. 2—Hazel Schmidt (H) 5-8. 3—Reagan Sali (B) 5-0. 4 (tie)—Harper Graff (Alt) and Amaya Vaughn (Alt) 4-4. 6—Chandler Letson (Hem) 4-1.

