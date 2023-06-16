The annual Blaine County track and field meet was held June 3 at Carey School’s Derrick Parke Memorial Field, sponsored by the Blaine County Recreation District and volunteers. Abbreviations are Hailey Elementary (H), Hemingway Elementary (Hem), Alturas Elementary (Alt), Bellevue Elementary (B) and Carey School (C).
Ages 7-8 (2015-16) Grades 1-2•
Girls standing long jump: 1—Harper Wemhaner (B) 5-10. 2—Hazel Schmidt (H) 5-8. 3—Reagan Sali (B) 5-0. 4 (tie)—Harper Graff (Alt) and Amaya Vaughn (Alt) 4-4. 6—Chandler Letson (Hem) 4-1.
•
Girls softball throw: 1—Zoey Roloson (B) 47-1. 2—Harper Simpson (C) 46-9. 3—Gia Ruiz (C) 46-4. 4—Clancey Flavin (Hem) 45-7. 5—Ellie Parish (H) 39-10. 6—Graylan Stoops (Alt) 38-11.
•
Boys standing long jump: 1—Rome Kelly (Hem) 5-4.5. 2—Ren Berridge (Hem) 5-3. 3 (tie)—Carter Dillon (C) and Logan O’Crowley (C) 5-0. 5—Walker Laughlin (Hem) 4-11. 6—Patrick Montgomery (Alt) 4-11.
•
Boys softball throw: 1—Logan O’Crowley (C) 89-9. 2—Owen Brennan (Alt) 82-5. 3—Rome Kelly (Hem) 71-4. 4—Ren Berridge (Hem) 68-0. 5—Soren Choat (Alt) 62-1. 6—Jaxson Ulrich (H) 58-2.
Ages 9-10 (2013-14) Grades 3-4•
Girls standing long jump: 1—Melanie Cruz (C) 6-4. 2—Sutton Backus (B) 6-2. 3—McKinley Kosach (Alt) 6-0. 4—Mahayla Shipp-Stephenson (H) 5-11. 5 (tie)—Elsa Burdette (Hem) 5-10, Emmy Barteau (B) 5-10, Piper Renner (Alt) 5-10 and Kami Simpson (C) 5-10.
•
Girls softball throw: 1—Maliya Richcreek (C) 82-5. 2—Aspyn Strickland (B) 65-11. 3—Eiley Dahlstrom (C) 64-5. 4—Melanie Cruz (C) 60-2. 5—Katie Jones (Alt) 57-0. 6—Paizlee Peterson (C) 49-0.
•
Girls 50m: 1—Penelope Zook (Hem) 6.14. 2—McKinley Kosash (Alt) 7.63. 3—Emmy Barteau (B) 8.06. 4—Piper Renner (Alt) 8.09. 5—Elsa Burdette (Hem) 8.38. 6—Jada Marzouca (H) 8.41.
•
Girls 100m: 1—Penelope Zook (Hem) 16.09. 2—Eiley Dahlstrom (C) 16.53. 3—Sage Hill (C) 16.63. 4—Emmy Barteau (B) 17.16. 5—Piper Renner (Alt) 17.19. 6—Brooklyn Cannon (Hem) 17.60.
•
Girls 200m: 1—Penelope Zook (Hem) 35.12. 2--Mahayla Shipp-Stephenson (H) 35.89. 3—Sage Hill (C) 36.15. 4—Eiley Dahlstrom (C) 36.28. 5—Tylee Dalin (C) 37.12. 6—Kami Simpson (C) 37.59.
•
Girls 400m: 1—Melanie Cruz (C) 1:20.16. 2—Penelope Zook (Hem) 1:21.62. 3—Sutton Backus (B) 1:31.62. 4—Kami Simpson (C) 1:32.78. 5—Simone Spachman (Hem) 1:32.81. 6—Tylee Dalin (C) 1:33.39.
•
Girls 4x100m relay: 1—Carey 1:07.62. 2—Alturas 1:10.28. 3—Hemingway 1:12.91. 4—Bellevue 1:13.52. 5—Hailey 1:14.42. 6—Carey 1:16.97.
•
Boys long jump: 1—Hiram Johnson (H) 6-2.25. 2—Jed Schmidt (H) 6-1. 3—Ryder Buxton (Alt) 5-9. 4—Case Sela (Hem) 5-7.5. 5—Phoenix Franz (Hem) 5-6.5. 6—Dezmond Ellsworth (C) 5-6.
•
Boys softball throw: 1—Hudson Coshow (Alt) 120-4. 2—Keaton Simpson (C) 111-5. 3—Ryder Buxton (Alt) 107-8. 4—Cooper Simpson (C) 103-9. 5—Griffin Kearney (Alt) 89-3. 6—Jay Hill (C) 86-9.
•
Boys 50m: 1—Heston Sears (C) 7.31. 2—Ryder Buxton (Alt) 7.41. 3—Jasper Pollock (Alt) 7.62. 4—Hudson Coshow (Alt) 7.79. 5—Ryeland Waite (Alt) 7.81. 6—Waylon Ramsey (B) 8.06.
•
Boys 100m: 1—Cooper Simpson (C) 15.72. 2—Heston Sears (C) 16.16. 3—Brody Acquistapace (C) 16.26. 4—Ryeland Waite (Alt) 16.38. 5—Jay Hill (C) 16.56. 6—Hudson Coshow (Alt) 16.72.
•
Boys 200m: 1—Jed Schmidt (H) 34.69. 2—Case Sela (Hem) 35.88. 3—Brody Acquistapace (C) 35.91. 4—Hudson Coshow (Alt) 35.97. 5—Griffin Kearney (Alt) 36.02. 6—Ryeland Waite (Alt) 36.78.
•
Boys 400m: 1—Cooper Simpson (C) 1:22.69. 2—Griffin Kearney (Alt) 1:24.18. 3—Jed Schmidt (H) 1:25.43. 4—Waylon Ramsey (B) 1:26.32. 5—Hiram Johnson (H) 1:28.35. 6—Keaton Simpson (C) 1:28.38.
•
Boys 4x100m relay: 1—Carey 1:05.23. 2—Alturas 1:06.50. 3—Hailey 1:08.75. 4—Hemingway 1:11.10. 5—Hemingway 1:12.80.
Ages 11-12 (2011-12 )Grades 5-6•
Girls softball throw: 1—-Tinli Simpson (C) 81-7. 2—Valeria Padilla (H) 80-0. 3—Lucy Parke (C) 77-7. 4—Athena Richcreek (C) 76-3. 5—Jenna Cook (C) 73-0. 6—Emily Dahlstrom (C) 70-8.
•
Girls standing long jump: 1—Pearl Kimball (H) 7-0. 2—Jenna Cook (C) 6-11. 3—Lucy Parke (C) 6-10. 4—Tinli Simpson (C) 6-5. 5—Emily Dahlstrom (C) 6-3. 6—Sophia Maynard (Alt) 6-1.
•
Girls 100m: 1—Victoria Palomera (C) 14.97. 2—Valeria Padilla (H) 16.57. 3—Pearl Kimball (H) 16.65. 4—Sophie Maynard (Alt) 17.03. 5—Athena Richcreek (C) 17.62. 6—Finnley Crow (H) 17.72.
•
Girls 200m: 1—Victoria Palomera (C) 32.46. 2—Jenna Cook (C) 33.91. 3—Emily Dahlstrom (C) 34.88. 4—Aria Crofts (H) 35.41. 5—Sophia Maynard (Alt) 36.85. 6—Finnley Crow (H) 40.53.
•
Girls 400m: 1—Lucy Parke (C) 1:22.41. 2—Eisley Burdette (Hem) 1:27.30. 3—Pearl Kimball (H) 1:30.28.
•
Girls 800m: 1—Tinli Simpson (C) 3:04.00. 2—Eisley Burdette (Hem) 3:10.00.
•
Girls 4x100m relay: 1—Carey 1:03.66. 2—Carey 1:04.98. 3—Hailey 1:11.34. 4—Hemingway 1:16.95.
•
Boys softball throw: 1—Parker Bennion (C) 110-0. 2—Nate Whittier (C) 101-4. 3—Aiden Safley (Alt) 101-3. 4—Max Smith (Hem) 98-0. 5—Liam Hatch (C) 97-1.
•
Boys long jump: 1—Micah Howell (Alt) 6-9. 2—Augie Allaire (H) 6-7. 3—Eli Ruiz Klumpp (Hem) 6-4.75. 4—John Smith (H) 6-3.75. 5—Bear Sela (Hem) 6-2.75. 6—Wesley Sewell (Hem) 5-11.5.
•
Boys 100m: 1—Jakob Slosson (Hem) 15.34. 2—Max Smith (Hem) 15.66. 3—Aiden Safley (Alt) 15.87. 4—Tayton Sears (C) 16.03. 5 (tie)—Nate Whittier (C) 16.09 and Augie Allaire (H) 16.09.
•
Boys 200m: 1—Augie Allaire (H) 33.39. 2—Jakob Slosson (Hem) 33.54. 3—Aiden Safley (Alt) 33.66. 4—Liam Hatch (C) 34.43. 5—Niklas Paaske (H) 34.49. 6—Eli Ruiz Kumpp (Hem) 36.34.
•
Boys 400m: 1—Max Smith (Hem) 1:16.09. 2—Parker Bennion (C) 1:23.64. 3—Niklas Paaske (H) 1:24.21. 4—John Smith (H) 1:27.88. 5—Eli Sattler (Hem) 1:31.18.
•
Boys 800m: 1—Wesley Sewell (Hem) 3:01.25. 2—Eli Sattler (Hem) 3:08.72. 3—Greyson Siegel (H) 3:09.47.
•
Boys 4x100m relay: 1—Carey 1:03.31. 2—Hemingway 1:04.97. 3—Hemingway 1:07.31. 4—Alturas 1:08.66. 5—Hailey 1:09.31.
