Schedule of games for the 2020 slow-pitch league season. All teams scheduled for 5 games on the lower field at Atkinson Park’s West Ketchum Coliseum on Thursday evenings. Second team listed is home team. Still to be scheduled, on either July 16 or July 23, is the Lefty’s game against Ketchum Shenanigans.

TEAMS, SPONSORS

1—Lefty’s Bar & Grill…….2—Magpies………3—Ketchum Shenanigans…….4—Drunken Pirates…….5—Warfield………….6—Cellar

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 (Week 1)

5:45 p.m.              Cellar at Drunken Pirates

7:00 p.m.              Warfield at Magpies

THURSDAY, JULY 2 (Week 2)

5:45 p.m.              Warfield at Lefty’s

7:00 p.m.              Ketchum Shenanigans at Cellar

THURSDAY, JULY 9 (Week 3)

5:45 p.m.              Magpies at Cellar

7:00 p.m.              Drunken Pirates at Ketchum Shenanigans

THURSDAY, JULY 16 (Week 4)

5:45 p.m.              Lefty’s at Drunken Pirates

7:00 p.m.              Ketchum Shenanigans at Warfield

THURSDAY, JULY 23 (Week 5)

5:45 p.m.             Drunken Pirates at Warfield

7:00 p.m.             Lefty’s at Magpies

THURSDAY, JULY 30 (Week 6)

5:45 p.m.            Drunken Pirates at Magpies

7:00 p.m.            Cellar at Lefty’s

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 (Week 7)

5:45 p.m.            Magpies at Ketchum Shenanigans

7:00 p.m.           Warfield at Cellar

