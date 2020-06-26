Schedule of games for the 2020 slow-pitch league season. All teams scheduled for 5 games on the lower field at Atkinson Park’s West Ketchum Coliseum on Thursday evenings. Second team listed is home team. Still to be scheduled, on either July 16 or July 23, is the Lefty’s game against Ketchum Shenanigans.
TEAMS, SPONSORS
1—Lefty’s Bar & Grill…….2—Magpies………3—Ketchum Shenanigans…….4—Drunken Pirates…….5—Warfield………….6—Cellar
THURSDAY, JUNE 25 (Week 1)
5:45 p.m. Cellar at Drunken Pirates
7:00 p.m. Warfield at Magpies
THURSDAY, JULY 2 (Week 2)
5:45 p.m. Warfield at Lefty’s
7:00 p.m. Ketchum Shenanigans at Cellar
THURSDAY, JULY 9 (Week 3)
5:45 p.m. Magpies at Cellar
7:00 p.m. Drunken Pirates at Ketchum Shenanigans
THURSDAY, JULY 16 (Week 4)
5:45 p.m. Lefty’s at Drunken Pirates
7:00 p.m. Ketchum Shenanigans at Warfield
THURSDAY, JULY 23 (Week 5)
5:45 p.m. Drunken Pirates at Warfield
7:00 p.m. Lefty’s at Magpies
THURSDAY, JULY 30 (Week 6)
5:45 p.m. Drunken Pirates at Magpies
7:00 p.m. Cellar at Lefty’s
THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 (Week 7)
5:45 p.m. Magpies at Ketchum Shenanigans
7:00 p.m. Warfield at Cellar
