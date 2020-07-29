TEAM, SEASON RECORD....................... REC..............RUNS...............VS.

Cellar...........................................................3-0....................53...................38

Ketchum Shenanigans.................................3-1....................62.................55

Magpies.......................................................2-1....................61..................40

Warfield.......................................................1-3....................36..................58

Lefty’s Bar & Grill..........................................1-3....................53.................59

Drunken Pirates...........................................1-3.....................49................64

RECENT RESULTS

Magpies 25, Lefty’s 12

Matt Conover (5-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 HR) sparked the Magpies hit parade, along with Chase Uhrig (4 hits, 2 HR) and Hunter Thompson (3 hits, 4 runs).

Warfield 14, Drunken Pirates 13

UPCOMING GAMES (at West Ketchum Coliseum)

THURSDAY, JULY 30 (Week 6)

5:45 p.m...........................................................Drunken Pirates at Magpies

7:00 p.m..............................................................................Cellar at Lefty’s

