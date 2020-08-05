TEAM, SPONSOR....................REC.............RUNS...........VS.
Magpies.......................................3-1.................83...............46
Ketchum Shenanigans.................3-1.................62...............55
Cellar...........................................3-1.................63...............60
Warfield.......................................1-3.................36...............58
Lefty’s Bar & Grill..........................2-3................75................69
Drunken Pirates...........................1-4.................55...............86
RECENT RESULTS
Lefty’s 22, Cellar 10
Magpies 22, Drunken Pirates 6
UPCOMING GAMES (at West Ketchum Coliseum)
THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 (Week 7-final regular season games)
5:45 p.m.................................................Magpies at Ketchum Shenanigans
7:00 p.m...........................................................................Warfield at Cellar
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, AUGUST 7-8 (city tournament)
Friday games 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., resuming Saturday at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In