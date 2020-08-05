TEAM, SPONSOR....................REC.............RUNS...........VS.

Magpies.......................................3-1.................83...............46

Ketchum Shenanigans.................3-1.................62...............55

Cellar...........................................3-1.................63...............60

Warfield.......................................1-3.................36...............58

Lefty’s Bar & Grill..........................2-3................75................69

Drunken Pirates...........................1-4.................55...............86

RECENT RESULTS

Lefty’s 22, Cellar 10

Magpies 22, Drunken Pirates 6

UPCOMING GAMES (at West Ketchum Coliseum)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 (Week 7-final regular season games)

5:45 p.m.................................................Magpies at Ketchum Shenanigans

7:00 p.m...........................................................................Warfield at Cellar

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, AUGUST 7-8 (city tournament)

Friday games 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., resuming Saturday at 9 a.m.

