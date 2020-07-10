TEAM, SEASON RECORD       REC.      RUNS       VS.

Lefty’s Bar & Grill.........................................1-0................14.................3

Magpies......................................................1-0.................18................9

Cellar..........................................................2-0.................34..............20

Ketchum Shenanigans................................0-1.................13..............14

Drunken Pirates..........................................0-1...................7..............20

Warfield......................................................0-2..................12.............32

RECENT RESULTS

Cellar 14, Ketchum Shenanigans 13

Lefty’s 14, Warfield 3

Cellar 20, Drunken Pirates 7

Magpies 18, Warfield 9

UPCOMING GAMES (at West Ketchum Coliseum)

THURSDAY, JULY 16 (Week 4)

5:30 p.m........................................Lefty’s at Ketchum Shenanigans

6:45 p.m........................................Lefty’s at Drunken Pirates

7:45 p.m........................................Ketchum Shenanigans at Warfield

