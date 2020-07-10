TEAM, SEASON RECORD REC. RUNS VS.
Lefty’s Bar & Grill.........................................1-0................14.................3
Magpies......................................................1-0.................18................9
Cellar..........................................................2-0.................34..............20
Ketchum Shenanigans................................0-1.................13..............14
Drunken Pirates..........................................0-1...................7..............20
Warfield......................................................0-2..................12.............32
RECENT RESULTS
Cellar 14, Ketchum Shenanigans 13
Lefty’s 14, Warfield 3
Cellar 20, Drunken Pirates 7
Magpies 18, Warfield 9
UPCOMING GAMES (at West Ketchum Coliseum)
THURSDAY, JULY 16 (Week 4)
5:30 p.m........................................Lefty’s at Ketchum Shenanigans
6:45 p.m........................................Lefty’s at Drunken Pirates
7:45 p.m........................................Ketchum Shenanigans at Warfield
