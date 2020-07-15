TEAM, SEASON RECORD       REC.      RUNS      VS.

Cellar                                                                  3-0                  53             38

Lefty’s Bar & Grill                                             1-0                  14               3

Magpies                                                           1-1                  36               28

Ketchum Shenanigans                                     1-1                  31               30

Warfield                                                           0-2                  12               32

Drunken Pirates                                               0-2                  23               38

RECENT RESULTS

Cellar 19, Magpies 18

Two unbeaten teams waged a great Thursday night battle that went back-and-forth and featured a walk-off ending. Magpies crept ahead 5-2 after two frames, but Matt Cooper (3 hits, double) got the Cellar in gear with a grand slam homer in the bottom of the third. Putting together a pair of 6-run innings at the plate, The Cellar built a 14-7 lead going into the sixth. But the resilient Magpies stormed back with an 11-run explosion led by their potent top-of-the-order 1-2-3 of Morgan Uhrig, Hunter Thompson and Matt Conover. The Cellar got 4 runs back in the home sixth for a tie 18-18 game going into the seventh. The Magpies stranded several potential go-ahead runs in their half. The Cellar got a leadoff single by Noah Hendricks (4 hits, HR, 2 runs). With one out, Cooper Minnis smashed an extra-base hit off the outfield fence and Hendricks dashed home with the game winner. The Cellar: Caroline Feldy 4 hits and 3 runs.

Ketchum Shenanigans 18, Drunken Pirates 16

UPCOMING GAMES (at West Ketchum Coliseum)

THURSDAY, JULY 16 (Week 4)

5:30 p.m............................Lefty’s at Ketchum Shenanigans

6:45 p.m............................Lefty’s at Drunken Pirates

7:45 p.m............................Ketchum Shenanigans at Warfield

