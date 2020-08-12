FINAL CITY TOURNAMENT STANDINGS
TEAM, SEASON RECORD..............REC..............RUNS.............VS.
1—Magpies (4-1)................................3-0...................35.................12
2—Lefty’s Bar & Grill (2-3)...................4-2...................89................59
Ketchum Shenanigans (3-2)................2-2...................63...............54
Cellar (4-1)..........................................1-2...................29................57
Drunken Pirates (1-4)..........................0-2...................20................34
Warfield (1-4).......................................0-2...................16...............36
WINNER BRACKET GAMES
Ketchum Shenanigans 19, Drunken Pirates 12
Lefty’s Bar & Grill 22, Warfield 12
Cellar 16, Ketchum Shenanigans 15
Magpies 11, Lefty’s Bar & Grill 7
Magpies 16, Cellar 3 (winner bracket final)
LOSER BRACKET GAMES
Lefty’s Bar & Grill 14, Warfield 4
Ketchum Shenanigans 15, Drunken Pirates 8
Lefty’s Bar & Grill 18, Ketchum Shenanigans 14
Lefty’s Bar & Grill 26, Cellar 10 (loser bracket final)
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Magpies 8, Lefty’s Bar & Grill 2
LEAGUE TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS (31 years)—1990-91, Blaine County Title/McCann-Daech-Fenton. 1992, T&T Bluebirds. 1993-95, Park Rats. 1996-97, Cheers. 1998, Sprinkler Supply. 1999-2000, Whitehead Landscaping. 2001, Color Haus. 2002-03, View Point. 2004, Color Haus. 2005, Casino. 2006-07, View Point. 2008, Color Haus/Bishop Builders. 2009—Color Haus. 2010—Lefty’s Bar & Grill. 2011—Firefighters. 2012—Firefighters. 2013-14—Lefty’s Bar & Grill. 2015—Silver Creek Ford/Overhead Door. 2016—Vision Source/Overhead Door. 2017—Whitehead Landscaping Magpies. 2018—Magpies. 2019—Lefty’s Bar & Grill. 2020—Magpies.
FINAL REGULAR-SEASON STANDINGS
15 games played, 413 runs scored
TEAM, SPONSOR.................REC............RUNS...........VS.
Cellar........................................4-1................80................62
Magpies....................................4-1................98................51
Ketchum Shenanigans..............3-2................67................70
Lefty’s Bar & Grill.......................2-3................75...............69
Warfield.....................................1-4................38...............75
Drunken Pirates.........................1-4................55...............86
FINAL REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
Cellar 17, Warfield 2
Magpies 15, Ketchum Shenanigans 5
They fell short this year in Saturday’s championship game to No. 1-seeded Lefty’s Bar & Grill by a 17-11 score. But the Magpies have enjoyed a great run in the Ketchum Coed Softball League—making the tournament championship game for four straight years and winning twice, in 2017 and 2018 with a combined 24-1 record those seasons. Here, the 2019 Magpies pose at West Ketchum Coliseum during last weekend’s six-team city tournament. Front row, from left, are Logan Ivie, Kellen Chatterton, Morgan Uhrig, Chase Uhrig, tournament MVP Spencer Brendel and Matt Conover. Standing, from left, are Tanner Riley, Megan Balis, Aaron Bronson, Josie Dawson, Hunter Thompson, Jaime Walton, Kerstin Flavin and Shannon “Flash” Flavin. The Magpies (34-5 three seasons) hit .534 as a team over five games Saturday led by pitcher Brendel (.923 batting this year, 36-for-42 three tournaments, .857) and Leading Women’s Hitter Jaime Walton (.692). Shortstop Chase Uhrig batted .765 with a pair of homers, while Morgan Uhrig (.647), Matt Conover (.611) and Aaron Bronson (.625) were the other top hitters for Magpies (10-4 overall this season).
