Express photo by Roland Lane

Skaters can put their skills to the test at the Board Bin's 18th Annual Skateboard contest held Saturday at Guy Coles/Ketchum Skatepark.

Participants can register at 10 a.m. the morning of the event for $25.

All proceeds go to the skatepark. 

sports@mtexpress.com

