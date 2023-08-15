Skaters can put their skills to the test at the Board Bin's 18th Annual Skateboard contest held Saturday at Guy Coles/Ketchum Skatepark.
Participants can register at 10 a.m. the morning of the event for $25.
All proceeds go to the skatepark.
