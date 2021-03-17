A group of local U16 female ice hockey players were selected to play in the Rocky Mountain Districts in Phoenix, Ariz., securing a spot to attend the USA Hockey Nationals for Girls Tier 2.
Back row, left to right: Ellie Daniel, Suzi Vidmar, Abby Lawler, Irelyn McKernan, Grendel Sprong, Rylee Tanner, Laura Daves, Olivia Cooper and Maeve O’Connell.
Front row, left to right: Amanda Pouchnik, Bryn Haugen, Elan Forde and Devon McAvoy.
Not pictured: Amanda Dunn.
