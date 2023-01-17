With 1,163 cross-country skiers registered as of Jan. 15, the in-person race field is sold out for the 50th annual Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Ski Tour.
The race, which is dedicated to local Nordic luminary Bob Rosso, is planned for Saturday, Feb. 4, on 34-kilometer and 15-kilometer courses north of Ketchum.
Only virtual skiers are currently being added to the field. They can ski 30k or 15k on the courses of their choice for $65 adult, $45 junior between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3.
