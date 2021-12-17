10U hockey

The Sun Valley Youth Hockey 10U team.

The Sun Valley Youth Hockey 10U Red and Black teams headed to Salmon last weekend for a 10U tournament, with the Red team winning the title game in a 6-5 overtime win over the Salmon Rapids. The Black team went 3-2 in pool play. In all, SVYH 10U had a team finish first and fourth places. The SVYH Mity Mite 8/9U team will host their first-ever home tournament at Campion Ice House in Hailey from Dec. 18-19. SVYH will welcome teams from Idaho Falls and McCall.

