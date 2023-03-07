volleyball@
Courtesy photo

Four local volleyball players are playing club ball for the IdahoOne 18 Blue team: Wood River seniors Samantha Chambers (2), Sophia Vandenberg (far left, second row), Sidney Wilson (3), and Community School senior Maive Bailey (16). They competed in the High Desert Volleyball League midseason tournament in Boise March 3-4 and finished 8-0. They next compete in Spokane in the Pacific Northwest Quailfier March 25-27.

Tags

Load comments