WRHS girls basketball score
Mountain Home 80, Wood River 11: The Wood River High School varsity girls basketball team suffered another defeat at the hands of the Mountain Home Tigers. Madi Keener led the Tigers with 23 points, Sadie Drake had 20 to log the Great Basin 7 Conference win over the Wolverines. Wood River hosts Gooding on Monday.
Carey girls basketball score
Butte 55, Carey 36: It was a close game for the first half, but the Lady Panthers couldn’t keep it close in the second half against Butte. The Pirates outscored the Panthers 28-15 in the second half. Berenice Vargas led Carey with 15 points and Jane Parke added 12. Carey hosts the Carey Holiday Tournament this weekend.
